The Federation of Hospitality Employers of Andalusia has stated that it is a “good news” the decision made by the Andalusian Government to allow free movement between provinces in the region from this Monday 8, when it will enter phase 3 of de-escalation, and has invited society to lose the “fear” that it perceives that there is consume in the sector.

This is how the federation has expressed itself in the words of its president, Francisco de la Torre, who has indicated in statements to Europa Press that free mobility to “It will make there be a little more movement and more joy when it comes to tourism.”

“There is a lot of desire to go out and visit the other provinces and now what we have to do is get province by province that tourists come,” he said, before reviewing that “each” will now highlight its charms and its offer.

However, he affirmed that for the sector “it is being very difficult” to recover, since in recent weeks “the terraces get full on weekends”, but then from Monday to Friday “the thing is very calm”.

In his opinion, in society “There is some fear” and therefore encourages them to lose it because the hospitality industry “has been one of the most controlled sectors” since before the pandemic. In fact, “they do not demand much more from us than we have been doing”, he assured, being the distance between people of two meters, the use of masks and the obligation to have hydroalcoholic gels for clients that they have incorporated. “We were doing the rest”, has added.

Lastly, he wished that the borders would be fully opened shortly, since “it would mean full recovery”, although he recognized that it is necessary to go “Step by Step” and before it has to arrive the free mobility between regions of Spain.

In this sense, he has reported that around 60% of tourism in the end is national. “If it were between regions – free mobility – it would be wonderful, when the borders are opened, we hope that normality will return,” he concluded.