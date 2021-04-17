Andalusian beaches can retreat up to 46 meters in 2100, the Government alerts

04/17/2021 at 10:58 AM CEST

A report promoted by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) includes a complete diagnosis of the erosion risks faced by the coasts of Cádiz, Almería and Málaga due to the vulnerabilities of this extensive stretch of the coast Andalusian to the effects of climate change. The results reveal that some of the best known Andalusian beaches, such as Zahara de los Atunes, Los Alemanes beach, El Bajondillo or Playamar can go back between 16 and 46 meters by the year 2100. Many public facilities and infrastructure are in jeopardy.

These preliminary analyzes are intended to be the basis of a strategy for the protection of these coasts and become a useful tool to act against the challenges of climatic imbalances and floods caused by marine storms in areas that are previously affected by coastal erosion. .

In the case of Cádiz, currently 24% of the coast presents a serious risk of erosion and only 11% are “without affection & rdquor ;. The rest maintain a moderate or slight risk.

In Malaga, 18% of its coastline is at serious risk of erosion and the rest, 82%, has a moderate or slight level of risk since there is hardly an appreciable proportion of coastline without any type of affection.

On the contrary, in Almería only 2% of the analyzed management units are at serious risk, 91% maintain a mild or moderate level and only 7% do not present any conditions.

Along these three provinces, the report divides the coastline into 58 coastal units, 23 in Cádiz, 17 in Malaga and 18 in Almería, agreed together with the Coastal Demarcations corresponding to each territory analyzed.

Buildings and infrastructure in danger

From the Bonanza Marshes in the Lower Guadalquivir of Cádiz, through the Carihuela Malaga to Cala Cerrada in Almeria, 130 critical points are detected that affect both the natural environment of the coastline and the infrastructures built by humans, on numerous occasions occupying the Terrestrial Maritime Public Domain (DPMT). Specific, There are 42 critical points in Cádiz, 53 in Malaga and 35 in Almería.

«In all the provinces the critical points associated with problems of coastal erosion predominate, although in Cádiz those associated with other impacts derived from the various uses of the coast also stand out, in Malaga those related to the occupation of the Maritime Terrestrial Public Domain and in Almería those of affection to the natural environment & rdquor ;, indicate the conclusions of the diagnosis.

Malaga stands out precisely for that occupation, especially for tourist activity, and for the urban pressure exerted on the coast, with more than 400 establishments with basement located on the beaches of the province. The Malaga coast also has a problem with the sanitation networks, which run along the coastline and are exposed to the sea, causing breakages and wastewater discharges on numerous occasions.

The sediment deficit on the beaches is another problem increased by coastal erosion, present in the three provinces and which is very widespread in Almería, although it also affects Cádiz to a great extent, especially due to the control of river flows and the extraction of aggregates from its riverbeds, with a significant impact on the mouths of the Guadalquivir and Guadiaro.

In addition, depending on the dynamics of the coastline, this document includes the erosion rate associated with climate change faced by each of the examined coastal units, taking as horizons the years 2030, 2045 and 2100.

For example, in the Río de Barbate-Punta de Gracia coastal unit in Cádiz, which includes well-known beaches such as Zahara de los Atunes or Playa de los Alemanes, the report includes a setback in the coastline of between 16 and 21, 6 meters by the year 2100.

In the Puerto de Benalmádena-Río Guadalhorce unit in Malaga, including the beaches of El Bajondillo or Playamar, the estimate is an erosion of between 33.6 and 46.4 meters within 79 years. In the case of Almería, in the Cabo de Gata Oriental unit, which includes Playa de los Muertos or Playa de los Genoveses, the net setback is between 11.2 and 15.2 meters for the same horizon year.

Once the diagnosis phase is completed, this strategy aims to identify the most appropriate measures to shield the coast of the three provinces analyzed. This action plan will be included in a Catalog of measures for the protection of these Andalusian beaches.

The General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea, dependent on Miteco, will be responsible for the implementation of this plan, which will be ready, according to ministerial sources, in September. For now, the plan is in a public consultation phase that will be open until May 31. Those interested can access through this link:

https://www.miteco.gob.es/es/costas/participacion-publica/00-epc-andalucia.aspx

This study has been carried out by the Environmental Hydraulics Institute of the University of Cantabria (IHCantabria), Coastal & Marine Union (EUCC), the University of Cádiz and MedCities, with the participation of local corporations and associations.

