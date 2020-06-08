The President of the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno, announced this Sunday the imminent approval of a surveillance plan to prevent possible outbreaks of coronavirus Covid-19 and the distribution of 7.5 million surgical masks to the population most vulnerable to the disease – the 2.5 million elderly, pensioners and dependents living in the community – through pharmacies with the presentation of their health card.

Moreno has made these two announcements in an appearance at the Palacio de San Telmo after participating in the thirteenth videoconference of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, with the regional presidents to address the health crisis of Covid-19 and on the eve of the Board regaining the powers to face the pandemic with the complete passage of the community to phase 3.

In the first place, the Chairman of the Board has advanced that the Governing Council of the Board will approve this Tuesday the “Andalusian plan for surveillance and prevention of outbreaks” of Covid-19 in the community, an “expert-advised” health strategy that will be applied in the coming months to “locate and isolate possible new cases” and that will “protect the population against the virus and facilitate economic and social activity in a safe way”.

Moreno explained that said plan «responds to the principles that have inspired our performance from the first moment before the Covid-19, anticipation, teamwork, responsibility and the rigor “and has detailed that it will consist” of a large surveillance network that will be alert to the appearance of any hint of regrowth or abnormal circumstance “such as the grouping of cases in a given place.

As stated, the keys to plan to prevent outbreaks they will be «the early diagnosis of cases; clinical monitoring of infected patients, with quarantine and isolation when necessary; the study of the behavior of the disease and total transparency ».

The Andalusian chief executive has been convinced that this plan “will be one more reason for all of us to feel a little safer” and has compared it to “a lighthouse that will centilena to respond to any situation that may arise and that will take the most vulnerable people into account “.

To serve this group, Moreno has announced that the Board is going to make 7.5 million surgical masks available to the most vulnerable population before Covid-19, 2.5 million seniors, pensioners and dependents who live in Andalusia, who can pick them up “totally free from pharmacies with the presentation of the health card”.

“There are 2.5 million Andalusians who need a special look of sensitivity and humanity from their government,” said the President of the Board, who has guaranteed that the autonomous administration will “provide all possible guarantees, all the means available and all our work to reduce the risk of contagion as much as possible “although he has made it clear that” the rest, the most important part, will depend on collective responsibility “.

Without fear

On the eve of the move to phase 3 of all Andalusia with free movement between the eight provinces, Moreno has encouraged the population to live “without fear” but being aware that «Fear is not fought with carelessness, but with responsibility».

“It is time to act with civility, education, respect, sensitivity and intelligence. Always wear the mask and keep your distance. Today’s caution is tomorrow’s tranquility. Parents’ civility will be the freedom of their children. So we have to look at the time we started as an opportunity, “stressed the Chairman of the Board.

Moreno concluded by highlighting that «Andalusia is achieving results in the fight against Covid-19, as the health data shows and evidences the measures taken, and we are prepared to take the reins prioritizing health and working hard for the socioeconomic reactivation ».