Andalusia sets a date to have 90% of those over 16 immunized

The vaccination coverage projection made by the Junta de Andalucía in its plan to put a million doses a week includes that the 89% of the target population (over 16 years old) is immunized on August 1, provided that the arrival forecasts for the next few months are met.

This forecast includes the vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, so that during May the immunity of 31.8% of that target population would be reached and at the beginning of July there would already be 62.1%.

70% of the target population would be reached during July and it would be favored if the citation for vaccination between 16 and 40 years is produced “at discretion, without order of age, by order of request“through the usual established channels, exposes the Ministry of Health.

On August 1 the immunized population would have already reached 89% of those over 16 years of age, according to this plan, published in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) after its approval in the Governing Council this week.

If instead of the target population, the total population is served, including children and adolescents, with the mathematical model used it is calculated that the 70% would be vaccinated for August 8.