Andalusia participates in an international study of relevance on the way in which the coronavirus (Covid-19) affects people. All genetic factors that may influence the development of this disease are being studied. This work describes that the vulnerability of certain people to the development of serious clinical forms in virus infection may be influenced by their genetic characteristics and blood group. This virus that has put the world on the warpath can be more easily removed if more data is known.

This collaborative work Ciber has participated in its Liver and Digestive Diseases area (CibereHD), in which professionals from the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville participate, led by Manuel Romero, as well as Respiratory Diseases (CiberES), according to the Ministry of Health and Families in a press release.

Researchers have tried to answer the question of why some people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms while others develop severity symptoms when infected by the virus. The participation of Andalusia in this study will help determine the incidence of certain genetic factors in the involvement of the virus. Why it affects the population unequally is one of the elements that worries researchers, in order to stop mortality and find an effective treatment, all the possible data is needed,

The Junta de Andalucía highlights that the data showed that blood group A is associated with a 50% increased risk of needing ventilatory support in case of coronavirus infection, while group O confers a protective effect with a 35% lower risk of respiratory failure. This study demonstrates the possibility of identifying people more vulnerable to the development of severe disease with pulmonary insufficiency due to coronavirus, according to their genetic characteristics, which makes it possible to identify risk groups that need special protection and to design personalized treatments.