Public and private radio stations share the airwaves with a swarm of pirate stations. A decade ago there were around 3,000 illegal or illegal frequencies compared to 2,000 legal. Despite repeated promises to draw up a map of the radio sector to detect and eradicate fraudulent signals, they continue to roam freely throughout the dial. The Government of Andalusia has given them an oxygen balloon by allowing their access to institutional and commercial advertising. In addition, it has opened the door for private companies to manage municipally owned radio stations, thus altering a balance maintained for decades.

The decision of the Government of Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla (from the PP) has unleashed a wave of protests by journalistic and audiovisual associations. About twenty entities have asked the president of the Andalusian Audiovisual Council (CAA), Antonio Checa, to prepare a report on the “legal defenselessness” in which they are after the reform of the Andalusian Audiovisual Law, approved a year and a half ago with infrequent parliamentary consensus. They highlight that the reform is “a deregulatory milestone” in audiovisual matters aimed “at promoting spurious ends that only benefit those who until now have refused to submit to the law.”

Different professional and union organizations ask the president of the CAA why he has not intervened on the outsourced signals from 29 local public broadcasters connected to other commercials despite knowing the situation. “Doesn’t the CAA’s ex officio action as a regulatory body correspond to the service of citizens?” They also want to know how it will affect the sector that illegal stations can from now on broadcast commercial and institutional advertising, what impact the absence of local content will have in many municipalities that could now only receive chain content, and to what extent Andalusian audiovisual heritage will be damaged. As an independent authority charged with ensuring the rights, freedoms and constitutional values ​​of audiovisual media, both public and private, the council could have even issued an urgent report.

Who is willing to act is the central government, which perceives an invasion of competences in the audiovisual field and plans to resort to the Constitutional Court after consulting the Council of State. The disturbance that the pirate radio stations represent in the sector has already been denounced by the Spanish Association of Commercial Broadcasting. This entity perceives in the changes addressed by Andalusia a serious alteration of competition and considers that “they are contrary to basic state legislation”. AERC estimates that there are more than 400 illegal radio stations in that community. But the regional executive does not pursue them. Protects them.

