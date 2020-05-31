The Junta de Andalucía leads the demand of up to seven autonomous communities that urge the Government of Pedro Sánchez to be able to manage and administer the Minimum Life Income (IMV), just as they will Basque Country and Navarra. The first to raise his voice was Juanma Moreno, President of the Andalusian Government, but he has been followed by the presidents of Galicia, Castilla y León, Valencian Community, Aragon, Cantabria and Catalonia.

It has been during the twelfth video conference that the chief executive has maintained this Sunday with the community presidents, as explained by autonomous sources during the meeting or later detailed by regional leaders at a press conference.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, the “popular” Juanma Moreno, has referred to the IMV to make it clear that he does not question its need. But he did show Sánchez his “surprise” when listening to the Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, affirming that only two communities (the Basque Country and Navarra) are capable of managing it.

During this meeting, the Galician president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (PP), also reminded Sánchez that Galicia has had social inclusion income (Risga) for almost 30 years and has insisted that the autonomous regions manage the recently approved vital minimum income.

Moreno Bonilla has described as “somewhat reckless” the Government’s argument that these two communities can manage it because they know how to do it. “The others are not?”, He asked, also demanding more information about the IMV.

Manueco

In the case of Castilla y León, the Chairman of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP), has demanded Sánchez “equality and fair treatment” for all the autonomous communities and has affirmed that it is “essential” that the other communities, including Castilla y León, be able to participate in the management of this subsidy.

“For experience, capacity, history and recognition of work with the most vulnerable, collaboration with local entities and closeness in the provision of social services, Castilla y León deserves it as much as another community”, Fernández stressed. Mañueco after remembering that they have experience managing regional incomes.

The president of MurciaFor its part, it has not made an express request that the IMV be transferred the funds to be managed by the region, but it has criticized that the Government has not counted on the autonomies to decide how this money is managed.

So, Fernando López Miras has said that the measure of Minimum Life Income “It is good” and that the president has been publicly recognized, but he warned that the CCAA have “many doubts, because they have not counted on us or the municipalities and we do not know who will manage it.”

For its part, the Generalitat Valenciana has been making the request all week. its President, Ximo Puig (PSOE), has advocated that there be “the maximum possible coordination and unity of action” between Administrations and has requested an agreement so that their community can manage the minimum income “as soon as possible”.

On how Pedro Sánchez has received the request of the Valencian Community, Puig has said that “There is a will on the part of the Government to make it so”. In his opinion, “the most important thing” is not “who administers a benefit”, but that it reaches citizens quickly and that synergies can be added and duplications avoided.

Aragon

Another ruler socialist who is committed to ensuring that his community manages the minimum vital income is the President of Aragon, Javier Lambán. “Aragon does not manage resources worse despite having fewer funds,” he declared at a press conference after the meeting with Sánchez.

“It seems to me absolutely unfair, and I consider it a grievance for the rest of the autonomous communities, that Navarre and the Basque Country are given integral management and not the rest,” he stressed, describing as “inconsistent” the arguments used by the central government.

The President of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla (PRC), has indicated that his community will also ask to manage the minimum vital income, arguing that the regional government knows the social reality of Cantabrians “much better” than the central executive and is already in charge of Basic Social Income.

A request to which the Catalan vice president, Pere Aragonés, has joined, although Joaquím Torra has not said publicly if he asked Sánchez today.

However, Aragonés did specify this morning that the talks are open so that the autonomies can intervene in the management of the same and he sees “a provision” in this regard by the Council of Ministers. “It is a folder that is still open,” and there will be an opportunity to discuss it in the IMV parliamentary procedure, Aragonès said.

No clarifications

At the press conference after the Conference of Presidents, Sánchez has been asked about these requests from the autonomous communities to participate in the management of the IM V, but has not clarified whether the Government will attend to them.

He has limited himself to affirming that the details of this measure will be announced this Monday with the publication of the initiative in the Official State Gazette (BOE), and stressed that it is «A policy that becomes part of Social Security» and that this will guarantee “equal rights throughout the country.”