The Ministry of Economy, Knowledge, Business and University Andalusian will open in July the call for Emergi Programa, endowed with 10.3 million euros and intended to capture research talent of international relevance to incorporate it into the Andalusian knowledge system.

This was announced by the counselor Rogelio Velasco during the presentation of this new line in a meeting with research centers and public Andalusian universities. This initiative is part of the public injection of 126.1 million euros in aid to Andalusian universities and public and private research entities planned by the Board to favor the reactivation of the R & D & i of the community after the health crisis of COVID-19.

Attract researchers of excellence and of any nationality

Emergia aims to attract researchers of excellence, of any nationality, and with leadership capacity, for a period of four years with the aim that contribute to the progress of research in the region as a key factor in the development of society. “It is an instrument with which it is intended to reinforce the structure of human capital dedicated to research in Andalusia, which constitutes one of the main challenges assumed by the Andalusian Executive in this term,” Velasco said.

On the first call for this measure, they will offer 40 hiring aids of this research profile in different R + D + i entities. These incentives, in addition to covering the employment of these professionals, also include additional financing to undertake the project and to form an investigative team around this prestigious figure, with a maximum amount of up to 160,000 euros. This last contribution, which will depend on the proposal of the candidate, “will allow these researchers to decisively promote their lines of work and, even, form their own research team with support technicians, young researchers or postdoctoral researchers if they consider it to be so adequate ”, stated the Minister of Economy.

This program promoted by the Andalusian Government constitutes one of the most attractive public initiatives in R + D + i with this purpose in the national and autonomous sphere, by improving the economic conditions of existing aid “considerably”. Velasco indicated in reference to other lines such as the Ramón y Cajal program. “After the Administration’s effort to capture this talent, it is essential that these professionals have the necessary resources to be able to promote their work,” he added.

The Minister of Economy has also referred to other positive aspects that Emergia gathers, assuring that the Board is working to “ensure that the researchers under this initiative can choose to call for the issuance of I3 certifications of Teaching and Research Staff (PDI) of the Spanish university system. “This will be an additional advantage that, undoubtedly, enriches the program”, he remarked to add that “the objective of the Andalusian Government is that this action becomes one of the stable programs dedicated to promoting R&D and its human capital in Andalusia in the coming years ”.

Requirements required

To participate in the program, interested persons must be in possession of the degree of doctor and to have passed a minimum of five years and a maximum of twelve between obtaining the doctorate and the date of publication of the call. The gross minimum salary to be received by the hired researcher will be, according to the call, 35,000 euros per year, an amount that may be increased if the researchers and the entities in which they join agree on a higher remuneration.

The selection process will be through competitive participation and the applications will be evaluated by the Evaluation and Accreditation Department (DEVA), dependent on the Andalusian Knowledge Agency, taking into account the curricular merits of the candidates (who may receive up to 50 points), his leadership capacity (up to 20 points) and the quality and impact of the research proposal (up to 30 points). Participants must achieve a score equal to or greater than 55 points and a total score equal to or greater than 80 points in merit and leadership. Once the selection process is complete, the researchers will formalize the contracts with the beneficiary entities. These entities must belong to the Andalusian knowledge system and be registered in the corresponding electronic registry.

The Emergia Program is included in the endowment of 126.1 million in aid to Andalusian universities and to public and private research entities consigned until September by the Ministry of Economy to favor the reactivation of R + D + i after the COVID health crisis -19. With these resources, the aim is to strengthen the Andalusian knowledge system, bearing in mind that research and innovation are two areas of high interest to the autonomous community, since they are closely linked to the economic development and social progress of the community.

