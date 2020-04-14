The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development the Andalusian Government has put out to tender the works to improve the agrifood laboratory in Atarfe (Granada) for an amount of 468,567 euros.

This performance is part of the modernization plan for the 18 agro-livestock, agri-food and quality laboratories of fishery resources with which the regional administration has throughout the Andalusian territory and which is endowed with a game of five million euros in the 2020 Budgets.

The work to be carried out at the Atarfe facilities will make it possible to repair significant damage detected on the building’s roof, causing water and humidity leaks, as well as facilitating access for people with disabilities, since the property does not have a regulatory ramp.

With these works, whose tender notice is already published in the Board’s Public Procurement Platform, through the Andalusian Agency for Agricultural and Fisheries Management (AGAPA), the aim is to improve a laboratory that is a benchmark in the entire agri-food sector Andalusian, while progress is made in the working conditions of the professionals who make up its staff and in the quality of care.

Among other services, in the Atarfe laboratory analyzes of olive oil are carried out, controls of phytosanitary residues in fruit and vegetables and canned products are carried out, microbiological analyzes are carried out and the accreditation of the famous Alfacar bread is verified.

5 million euros

The works that are now being tendered in these facilities in the Granada town of Atarfe are framed within the Plan for the modernization and improvement of the services provided by the agro-livestock, agri-food and fishery resources laboratories of Andalusia presented in October last year in Council of government.

This plan has three main axes broken down into executive measures that will cover various areas such as staffing and specialization, electronic administration, governance, improvement of quality management systems and improvement of infrastructures and technical resources.

The objective of this initiative is to create a more modern, agile and efficient network of laboratories, in order to provide the best service and draw up a true network of laboratories for uniform management. At the same time, it responds to the need to carry out a new strategy that allows reaching and maintaining the highest levels of excellence.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development has 18 laboratories throughout the Andalusian territory: seven for animal production and health, four for plant production and health, six agrifoods and a laboratory for the control of fishery resources. In these facilities, more than 6.5 million analytical determinations are carried out each year in order to comply with the various official inspection and control programs related to animal and plant health and the control of agri-food quality or the fight against fraud. .

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related