Andalusia enters high risk for Covid and adds almost 4,000 infections in three days

Andalusia has re-entered this Saturday in high risk for coronavirus, reaching a cumulative incidence rate of 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, and has accumulated 3,864 new infections and 20 deaths in three days, as no data had been released since Wednesday.

The number of hospitalized In the last day – yesterday Friday these data were given – it has increased by 58 people, reaching 1,090, while in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) there are eight more people, with a total of 275, according to the data that has facilitated the Ministry of Health.

The greater number of infections has been prominently registered in the Seville province, with 873, followed by Granada, with 582; Cádiz, with 550; Malaga, with 484; Almería, with 473; Córdoba, with 384; Jaén, with 305; and Huelva, with 213.

Twenty of deaths in these three days they are distributed among the seven in Almería, the five in Seville and Malaga, and one in Granada, Huelva and Jaén.

The curve for the evolution of hospitalizations is already reflecting a rise and it is situated in parameters similar to those it had after last Christmas, at the beginning of the third wave.

In Granada there are 268 people hospitalized, 61 in ICU; in Seville there are 209 and 62 in the ICU; in Malaga 137 and 28 in the ICU; in Almería 119 and 48 in ICU; in Cádiz 115 and 28 in ICU; in Córdoba 111 and 30 in ICU; in Jaén 85 and 15 in ICU; and in Huelva 46 hospitalized, 3 in ICU.

The total figures for the pandemic leave 506,330 infected, 9,327 deaths and 404,589 people recovered, of which 5,294 have been in the last three days.

Regarding vaccination, they have administered 1.5 million doses, 91.48% of those received, and there is a total of 522,839 immunized people, which represents 6.04% of the population.