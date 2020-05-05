The Minister for Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation, Rocío Ruiz, participated this Monday by videoconference in the Sectoral Conference on Equality chaired by the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, in which it has demanded agility in the payment of the 2020 funds to face male violence, especially in these moments of health emergency caused by the Covid-19, changes in allowed expenses and an expansion of project execution beyond the current annuity.

According to a statement, at this meeting the distribution criteria of the Funds of the State Pact for the 2020 budget year and the distribution of the three credits corresponding to the Government Delegation Against Gender Violence that will be submitted to the Council of Ministers. Thus, in 2020 Andalusia will receive a total of 15,286,964, 44 euros, from the State Pact against Gender Violence. This appointment has also been attended by the delegate of the Government Against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, the autonomous communities, the cities with Statute of Autonomy and the Spanish Federation of municipalities and provinces, among others.

The Ministry of Equality It has recommended to the autonomous communities that the funds of the State Pact be used, among other measures, for the maintenance and improvement of the networks of resources and social services for the care of victims, with special attention to women in situations of vulnerability, insertion socio-labor, awareness and prevention campaigns, coordination and collaboration protocols between the administrations and competent institutions, establishment of a support system for women, reinforcement of support services for minor children and children. Family Meeting Points, specialized training in the field of education and the media and in the case of the autonomous communities with jurisdiction over justice, the reinforcement of the Comprehensive Forensic Assessment Units and the victim assistance offices.

Rocío Ruiz stressed that «Andalusia has called on the Ministry of Equality to speed up the payment of the 2020 funds for the fight against gender-based violence as much as possible, especially in the current circumstances of a health emergency due to the Covid-19«. The counselor announced that the Andalusian Government “has already justified the credits of 2018 and 2019 and, therefore, would be in a position to advance the credit for this year.”

In addition, he added that Andalusia “You have bet on a change in the form of annuity spending”. He stressed that “a more reasonable system would be following the operation of European funds, that is, that the execution of projects could be carried out during the five years in which the State Pact, its justification being made within a maximum period of one year after the end of the same, regardless of the partial justification that should be carried out as the corresponding projects are completed, if this is deemed appropriate. The objective of this modification is to adapt to the needs of victims of gender violence and their multiple personal circumstances. “

Rocío Ruiz has transmitted to the minister “that, failing that, a biannual execution is proposed with justification of the projects carried out in the year following their completion.” “From the autonomous communities, the central government has also been urged to make changes in those expenses with the funds of the State Pact hitherto not allowed, such as, for example, the lifting of the suspension of the granting of direct aid to victims gender violence, defray the cost of renting housing for women victims of gender violence; as well as the possibility of investing in the future, as new homes that form part of the heritage of the autonomous community, thus creating infrastructures that last more than a year, “Ruiz said.

Likewise, it has been requested that it be published on the website of the Ministry of Equality the actions of other autonomous communities that have been authorized to spend as a bank of good practices and for a matter of transparency. Similarly, an evaluation of the actions carried out has been requested.

Meanwhile, they point out from Equality, the three credits corresponding to the Government Delegation Against Gender Violence are destined to social assistance programs for women victims of gender violence, including their children; the implementation of personalized care plans and development of actions in relation to other forms of violence against women and programs to support victims of sexual assault and abuse. «Andalusia will receive a total of 1,124,757.82 euros», they point out.

Distribution

In this regard, the head of Equality policies in Andalusia has advocated “the revision of the criteria for the distribution of these credits, taking into account poverty levels, for example. In addition, we have asked for an update of the indices based on population levels, which have not been updated for years. And, in addition, from Andalusia it has been proposed to the central government that the remainder of the 2019 credits be added to those of 2020, as is already the case with State Pact. A petition to which the rest of the communities have joined ”.

During the meeting, information was also exchanged and a follow-up of the resources and measures approved under RDL 12/2020, of March 31, regarding protection and assistance to victims of gender-based violence and of other forms of sexual violence, as well as the Contingency Plan against gender violence due to the health crisis Covid-19.