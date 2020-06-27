Andalusia already registers nine outbreaks of Covid-19 coronavirus in control or investigation phase in the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Cádiz, Huelva and Almería, with a total of 172 confirmed cases and has added 45 positives for PRC in the last 24 hours, in which two deaths from the disease have been recorded, according to data released this Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Families.

The update of data at 10:00 am this Saturday by this department recorded seven outbreaks in the investigation phase, with contact studies and testing. Six of them come from previous days, one in the Malaga health district, which reaches 90 confirmed cases – three more in 24 hours -, linked to Emergency Reception and Referral Center managed by the Red Cross; another in the metropolitan district of Granada with 15 confirmed cases –two more in 24 hours–; and a third in the coastal district of Huelva with ten confirmed cases – the same number as on Friday – in the town of Lepe.

The other three outbreaks under investigation already known have a lower incidence at the moment, two in the metropolitan district of Granada with six and four confirmed cases – both with one infected more than 24 hours ago, and one in the district Levante-Alto Almanzora from Almería, with four confirmed cases.

The outbreak known this Saturday also comes from the Metropolitan district of Granada, with a total of six affected. Of the nine outbreaks registered, five come from Granada, and of the seven under investigation, four have been registered in Granada.

It also maintains two other outbreaks in the control phase (after testing and the study of contacts): one in the Campo de Gibraltar with 23 confirmed cases – three more in 24 hours – linked to a pension and the headquarters of an NGO in Algeciras (Cádiz), and another in the Granada capital district, with 14 confirmed cases, the same figure as on Friday.

In addition to these outbreaks, Andalusia has registered a daily increase in the number of cases confirmed by PCR with 45, the highest number in June, in a day with two deceased and in which two new hospitalized and one hospitalized are added in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

For the fourth consecutive day, the Ministry of Health and Families has released the daily data on the evolution of the pandemic sent to the Ministry of Health before being released by the department led by Salvador Illa, with which it has been recording discrepancies in the daily figures and accumulated deaths, cases confirmed by PCR, hospitalized patients and admitted to the ICU.

Increased PCR

According to the data of the Health counseling, Andalusia registers a total of 13,064 cases confirmed by PCR, 45 more in 24 hours, the highest figure for the entire month of June and higher than the 27 on Friday, the 42 on Thursday –which until this Saturday was the highest number for the month– and Wednesday the 21st. So far this week in Andalusia, 148 cases have been recorded by PCR.

Andalusia reaches 1,438 deaths from Covid-19 after adding two in the provinces of Cádiz and after two people also died on Friday, one in Córdoba and the other in Cádiz. In this week nine people in Andalusia have died from this cause, two on Saturday, Friday and Wednesday and three on Tuesday.

For its part, the number of hospitalized remains stable at 6,324 after adding two in 24 hours, one less than Thursday and two less than Wednesday. The number of patients in ICU reaches 780, one more in 24 hours, after increasing in one patient on Friday and after not registering changes on Thursday.

The data of the cured reaches 15,383 after growing by 24 on this day, less than 62 on Friday, higher than 13 on Thursday and well below the 94 registered on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Andalusian hospitals register 43 admitted patients this Saturday, one more in 24 hours, of which 12 are in an ICU, one more than on Friday and the figure registered seven days ago.

Malaga continues as the Andalusian province with the most hospitalized and Granada as the one with the most patients in the ICU. Thus, Malaga registers eleven hospitalized patients, one in the ICU; followed by Granada – ten, five in the ICU -, Cádiz – seven, one in the ICU -, Seville – five, one in the ICU -, Córdoba – five, none in the ICU -, Almería – two, none in the ICU -, Huelva – two , two in the ICU – and Jaén – one, in the ICU.

Deaths

As for the accumulated provincialized data of the Ministry of Health, of the 1,436 deaths registered in Andalusia –Two in the last 24 hours– Seville repeats as the one that registers the most deaths from this cause, with 289, followed by Malaga, with 287, Granada with 286 deaths, Jaén with 188, Cádiz with 169, two more in 24 hours –this six people have died in the province each week – Córdoba with 116, Almería with 53 and Huelva with 48.

On the other hand, the positive cases confirmed by PCR amount to 13,064 since the start of the pandemic –45 more in 24 hours and greater increase of the month–, led by the province of Malaga with 2,931 –26 more–, followed by Granada with 2,525 –New nine–, Seville with 2,503 –three more–, Jaén with 1,483 –five more–, Córdoba with 1,353, Cádiz with 1,313 –two more–, Almería with 538 and Huelva with 418.

The cumulative cases of coronavirus who have required hospitalization reach 6,324 in Andalusia –two more in 24 hours–, with Malaga leading the way with 1,498, followed by Seville with 1,214 –one more–, Granada with 1,211, Jaén with 777 –one more–, Cádiz with 593, Córdoba with 562, Almería with 246 and Huelva with 223.

From them, 780 have passed through the UCI throughout Andalusia, one more in 24 hours, with the province of Malaga continuing to lead with 168, followed by Seville with 153 –one more in 24 hours–, Granada with 136, Jaén with 91, Cádiz with 84, Córdoba with 76, Almería with 41 and Huelva with 31.

Finally, the number of cured reaches 15,383 in the entire community –24 more in 24 hours–, with the province of Malaga leading the way with 3,595 –eight more–, followed by Granada with 2,952 –three more–, Seville with 2,872 – one more–, Jaén with 1,729 –four more–, Córdoba with 1,627, Cádiz with 1,384 –seven more–, Almería with 744 –one more– and Huelva with 480.