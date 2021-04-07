Andalusia confines the provinces for two more weeks and maintains the closing hours of the bars at 10:30 p.m.

The Board had been predicting for days that the experts would maintain the same restrictions in Andalusia, without tightening the measures, but also without relaxing them. And, indeed, the forecasts have been fulfilled.

The Advisory Council on High Impact Public Health Alerts met again this Wednesday and determined to maintain practically the same limitations that it decreed two weeks ago, and that They will be valid for at least another 15 days from next Saturday, unless the situation of the pandemic worsens significantly and a previous meeting is necessary, according to the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, at the end of the meeting with the experts.

Thus, the community will continue to be closed on the perimeter, as will the eight provinces, from which you will not be able to enter or leave except for just cause. In addition, the curfew –which will end on May 9 at the end of the alarm state– will continue for the time being established between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am. And the meetings must have a maximum of six people outside and four inside the hotel establishments.

Regarding the schedules, both the Bars such as shops may remain open until 10:30 p.m., as established on March 17. At this point, the experts have indeed adopted an improvement in those municipalities that are at a level 4 degree 1 of health risk, where shops may close at 8:00 p.m., instead of at 6:00 p.m., as before.

This maintenance of the restrictions is a consequence of the “slight upward trend in the incidence” of the coronavirus in the community, explained the Ministry of Health. And also because vaccine coverage in the 65 to 79-year-old group, “the one with the greatest healthcare impact,” is still “not desirable.” Similarly, experts have taken into account “the fact that you can’t ignore pandemic fatigue, including economic, increasingly relevant in the population “, which is why the restrictions have not been tightened either.

The committee of experts has also decided that universities should return to the online classes in municipalities with level 4 grade 2. And that the celebrations after weddings and other religious or civil events in hospitality establishments are governed by the capacity determined in October of last year. Meanwhile, the congresses, conferences and work meetings will be evaluated individually to determine the risk.

Incident review

This Thursday, in addition, the territorial committees will meet to update the accumulated incidence data in the last 14 days in the municipalities of Andalusia, a measure that also continues in force. According to the data recorded by Health, this Wednesday there were 63 localities that exceeded 500 casesTherefore, if these records are confirmed, they will be confined to the perimeter from Friday and for a week. In addition, another 11 municipalities had a rate of over a thousand infections, which would also mean closing non-essential activity.

In the Seville provinceThe affected towns were this Wednesday Los Corrales, La Luisiana, Brenes, Constantina, El Pedroso, Los Molares, Montellano, Pilas, Almadén de la Plata and Guillena, with more than 500 cases; and El Garrobo, with more than a thousand.