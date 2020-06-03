Andalusia registers 1,419 deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus, after not adding deaths for the third day in the last week, according to data released this Wednesday by the Ministry of Health and Families, which accounts for a daily decrease in positive cases confirmed by PCR with 16 in one day with six new hospitalized, none of them in one Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

For the tenth consecutive day, the data disseminated by the Health counseling differ from those provided by the Ministry of Health, which reports ten cases confirmed by PCR in the last 24 hours, with 17 hospitalized and one more ICU admission in the last seven days, a period in which it accounts for two deaths in Andalusia.

In addition to these “discrepancies” in the daily figures, the Ministry and the Ministry continue to record differences in the accumulated data of deceased –1,419 according to the Board and 1,404 according to the Ministry–; cases confirmed by PCR –12,737 according to Health and 12,726 according to Health–; hospitalized patients –6,276 according to the Board and 6,275 according to the Ministry–, and admitted to the ICU –769 according to Health and 772 according to Health–.

PCR

According to the data of the Health counseling, Andalusia totals 12,737 confirmed cases by PCR since the start of the pandemic, 16 more in 24 hours, below the 28 registered this Tuesday and well above five

of Monday.

Andalusia This Wednesday records its fourth day without deaths from Covid-19 since March after May 18, last Friday, May 29 and this Monday, June 1 and after adding a single deceased this Tuesday.

For its part, the number of hospitalized patients maintained its positive evolution and remained stable at 6,276, six more in 24 hours, below the eight on Tuesday and higher than the increases of one on Monday and Sunday. The number of admitted to the ICU It has not increased in the last five days and has even decreased by one in 24 hours to 769.

The data that grows the most during the day is again the accumulated number of cured, which reaches 13,646 with a daily increase of 120, lower than 157 on Tuesday but much higher than 46 and 66 on Monday and Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Andalusian hospitals register 96 admitted patients this Wednesday, two more in the last 24 hours, of which 32 are in an ICU, one less than this Tuesday.