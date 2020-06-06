Andalusia has not registered any deceased in the last 24 hours, so the number of deaths from Covid-19 coronavirus remains at 1,423 on Friday, and this Saturday becomes the third day of the week in which no person dies with Covid-19, according to data released this Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Families, which nevertheless registers an increase of positive cases by PCR with 23 in a day where the number of patients admitted to a Intensive Care Unit (ICU) it is maintained in the 28 patients, the same figure as on Friday.

For the thirteenth consecutive day, the data disseminated by the Ministry of Health differs from that provided by the Ministry of Health, which reports eight cases confirmed by PCR in the last 24 hours, with 20 hospitalized and no ICU admission in the last seven days, period in which a death in Andalusia is accounted for.

In addition to these “Discrepancies” in the daily figures, the Ministry and the Ministry continue to record differences in the accumulated data of deceased –1,423 according to the Board and 1,404 according to the Ministry–; cases confirmed by PCR –12,788 according to Health and 12,776 according to Health–; hospitalized patients –6,289 according to the Board and 6,304 according to the Ministry–, and admitted to the ICU –773 according to Health and 788 according to Health–.

According to the data of the Health counseling, Andalusia has a total of 12,788 cases confirmed by PCR since the start of the pandemic, 23 more in 24 hours, higher than the 12 registered on Friday, the 16 registered on Thursday and Wednesday, and somewhat below the 28 registered on Tuesday.

Andalusia registers this Saturday its fifth day without deaths from Covid-19 since last March, after one person died on Friday, three on Thursday and no person lost their lives on Wednesday with this disease, as on Monday.

For its part, the number of hospitalized has increased with four people in 24 hours, reaching 6,289, after subtracting one person on Friday, on Thursday they added ten, six on Wednesday and eight on Tuesday. The number of ICU admissions registered its second increase in the last seven days and added three to 773.

The data that grows the most during the day is again the accumulated number of cured, which reaches 13,989 with a daily increase of 123, slightly higher than the 114 on Friday, 106 on Thursday, 120 on Wednesday and lower than 157 on Tuesday .

According to Health counseling, Andalusian hospitals this Saturday register 85 admitted patients, two less in the last 24 hours, of which 28 are in an ICU, the same figure as on Friday.