Andalusia has registered 1,425 deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus, after adding two deaths in 24 hours, according to data released this Sunday by the Ministry of Health and Families, which also records a decrease in positive cases by PCR with eight in a day in which the number of patients admitted to a Intensive Care Unit (ICU) decreases to 25 patients, three less than Saturday. In addition, the community has overcome this Sunday the 14,000 cured.

For the fourteenth consecutive day, the data released by the Ministry of Health differs from that provided by the Ministry of Health, which reports three cases confirmed by PCR in the last 24 hours, with 19 hospitalized and no ICU admission in the last seven days. , period in which it does not count any in Andalusia.

In addition to these «discrepancies » in the daily figures, the Ministry and the Ministry continue to record differences in the accumulated data of deceased –1,425 according to the Board and 1,404 according to the Ministry-; cases confirmed by PCR –12,796 according to Health and 12,783 according to Health–; hospitalized patients –6,291 according to the Board and 6,306 according to the Ministry–, and admitted to the ICU –773 according to Health and 788 according to Health–.

According to the data of the Health counseling, Andalusia has a total of 12,796 cases confirmed by PCR since the start of the pandemic, eight more in 24 hours, less than 23 on Saturday, 12 on Friday, the 16 registered on both Thursday and Wednesday, 28 on Tuesday and higher than the five cases on Monday.

Andalusia records this Sunday two deceased by Covid-19 after Saturday was the fifth day without deaths from this cause in the region since last March, after a person died on Friday, three on Thursday, no person lost their lives on Wednesday with this disease, a person it will perish on Tuesday and none on Monday. This week there have been seven deaths in the community.

For its part, the number of hospitalized has increased with two people in 24 hours, reaching 6,291, after four were added on Saturday, one person was subtracted on Friday, ten increased on Thursday, six on Wednesday and eight on Tuesday. The number of ICU admissions remains at 773.

The data that grows the most during the day is again the accumulated number of cured, which reaches 14,004 with a daily increase of 15, much less than the 123 on Saturday, 114 on Friday, 106 on Thursday, 120 on Wednesday, 157 on Tuesday and 46 on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Andalusian hospitals register 79 admitted patients this Saturday, six fewer in the last 24 hours, of which 25 are in an ICU, three fewer than on Saturday.