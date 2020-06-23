Andalusia has registered this Tuesday, July 23 three deaths from Covid-19 coronavirus, which brings the global death toll to 1,432 since the start of the pandemic, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Families, which records a daily decrease in the number of cases confirmed by PCR with four in a day where there are no new hospitalized patients and another 41 people have overcome the disease.

For the thirtieth consecutive day, the data disseminated by the Health counseling differ from those provided by the Ministry of Health, which reports a single case confirmed by PCR in the last 24 hours, with seven hospitalized and one deceased in the last seven days, a period in which it does not account for new ICU admissions.

In addition to these “Discrepancies” in the daily figures, the Ministry and the Ministry continue to record differences in the accumulated data of deceased –1,432 according to the Board and 1,426 according to the Ministry–; cases confirmed by PCR –12,929 according to Health and 12,895 according to Health–; hospitalized patients –6,313 according to the Board and 6,319 according to the Ministry–, and admitted to the ICU –777 according to Health and 789 according to Health–.

According to the data of the Health counseling, Andalusia registers a total of 12,929 cases confirmed by PCR, four more in 24 hours, below the nine registered on Monday and Sunday and a lower number of positives in the last week.

Three deaths in 24 hours

After accumulating the eve for the first time since the start of the pandemic 96 hours without adding deceased, Andalusia registers this Wednesday three deaths in 24 hours, the same as last Saturday 20.

For its part, the number of hospitalized remains unchanged at 24 hours at 6,313, after adding two on Monday and another two on Sunday. The number of ICU patients remains at 777 unchanged in the last 96 hours.

The data of the cured is the one that grows the most of the day and reaches 15,113 after growing by 41 in 24 hours, well above the seven registered on Monday and the three on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Andalusian hospitals register 45 admitted patients this Tuesday, one more in 24 hours, of which nine are in an ICU, the same as on Monday.