Andalusia has been very clear about the handling of the death toll from coronavirus that is being made by the social communist government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias. The Board believes that the central Executive is being “a real disaster” in the management of these data and has accused the Government of publish the data that interests you.

The Minister of Health and Families of the Andalusian Government, Jesús Aguirre, on Thursday accused the Ministry of Health of behaving like “a real disaster” in managing the coronavirus pandemic data, and publishing them “As it suits you” and alone “The ones that interest you.”

The counselor has responded like this after the socialist parliamentarian María José Sánchez Rubio In the control session, he asked the Andalusian Government, in Parliament’s plenary session, about the criteria followed by the Government Council to compute the cases of deaths by Covid-19.

The deputy of the PSOE-A has asked this question in the wake of statements by the Vice President of the Board and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, in an interview in ‘La Razón’ last weekend in which he assured that the Government of Spain asked that “they put as few people as possible who died of Covid-19 coronavirus“ for statistical reasons ”.

The counselor replied that his department has been guided “from the beginning” by “maximum transparency” when communicating deaths to the Ministry, so that it has counted as deceased by Covid-19 “To all patients who have tested positive for a diagnostic test, either by PCR or by serological testing.”

PSOE-A

However, María José Sánchez Rubio He replied that the statements of the Vice President of the Board are “so serious that they will have to be clarified, because if not, we are going to question what data was sent”, and he asked the director “what are they coming for” and if he believes that “with The Andalusian government must dedicate itself to generating this uncertainty that is transmitted to the citizens, instead of joining forces and reinforcing coordination, the terrible situation we have been through.

“Coordinate and do not turn the suffering of the people who have suffered the Covid-19, or that of the relatives who have lost their loved ones, in a war of numbers,” the Socialist deputy, who has stressed that in the PSOE-A «We believe in the National Health System and the Inter-territorial Health Council», which is “what allows us, respecting the competences, to join forces, seek an answer to the problems and that health management in our country does not become 17 kingdoms of taifa”.

Transparency

In his second shift, the counselor wanted to differentiate the way of acting of his department with respect to that of the Ministry of Health, which “Only those who have tested positive for PCR are counted as deceased by Covid.”

He insisted that from the Ministry they are “totally transparent”, despite which the Ministry publishes data different from that released by the Board, and in this regard he stressed that, for example, this Wednesday it counted 28 fewer deaths than those declared by the autonomous community in Andalusia so far as a pandemic; specific, 1,404 compared to 1,432 recorded by the Ministry.

The counselor has criticized that the Ministry «Publish only the data that interests you according to the statistics», and “in eleven days the overall number of deaths in Spain has not changed” although the autonomous communities continue to declare “deaths to Health.

“Something is wrong”, commented Aguirre, who has accused the Government of committing “a lack of respect towards what we declare the autonomous communities, towards our relatives and, above all, towards our deceased”, and remarked that the Ministry publishes daily all the data on the Covid-19 in Andalusia in the Portal of the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA).