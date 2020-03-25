The IFMIF-Dones project, which will mean the implementation of a future particle accelerator in Granada, has received the ‘Economic Andalusia’ award as the best Strategic Project of Andalusia

These awards, delivered by the eponymous magazine, were born 19 years ago with the vocation of recognizing the trajectory of a company or group of companies and their impact in Andalusia, of valuing entrepreneurial mentalities, investments in the Community, exporting vocations, defense and improvement of the environment, capacity for innovation, public-private cooperation, public initiatives, strategic projects and Andalusian brands. In short, actions that print the business dynamism necessary to boost the economic locomotive of Andalusia.

The awards were presented last night at the Enganche Museum of the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art Foundation of Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), in an act chaired by the mayor of Jerez de la Frontera, María del Carmen Sánchez; the vice president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín; the Minister of Finance, Industry and Energy, Juan Bravo; the president of the Andalusian Economic Administration Council, Tomás de la Cruz; the secretary of the award jury, José Díaz; and the executive vice president of Grupo Cosentino, Pilar Martínez-Cosentino, who spoke on behalf of all the winners.

The vice-rector for Research and Transfer of the UGR, Enrique Herrera, and the director of the Office for the Implementation of IFMIF-DONES (OFID), Antonio Peña, were in charge of collecting the award for the particle accelerator project in Sherry.

About the project IFMIF-Gifts

The University of Granada is the largest participant in the Dones Preparatory Phase project, oriented towards preparatory activities from a legal, financial and technological maturity perspective necessary for the implementation of a future particle accelerator (IFMIF-Gifts). The abbreviations Gifts correspond to Demo Oriented Neutron Source. The particle accelerator aims at irradiating various materials with neutrons typical of nuclear fusion reactions. The results of these experiments will indicate from which materials the fusion reactors of the future should be built.

This project, which will be developed in the Granada town of Escúzar, has been awarded by the European Commission and is endowed with 4 million euros. The Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (Ciemat) acts as coordinator, and in the global project IFMIF-Gifts also participate On-Granada and other international institutions.

In Dones Preparatory Phase, University of Granada leads the work packages related to Structural Funds and Communication, coordinating in them the rest of the participating institutions. Likewise, the UGR is responsible for other strategic activities of the project, such as the work package related to the entire regulatory framework of industrial and intellectual property that may be generated in the implementation of the strategic project, as well as in its use by the rest. from the scientific community and the production environment.

The study of the effect of radiation on materials for fusion is a project for 40 years. Construction of the accelerator is estimated to take about 10 years. According to initial estimates, the construction would require an investment of the order of 600 million euros. While the operation will cost about 50 million a year for 20 to 30 years.

The winners

Along with the project IFMIF-DONES, in the XIX edition of the ‘Andalusia Economic Awards’Francisco Morales – Zamoranos (Córdoba) Almonds have been awarded the‘ Economic Andalusia ’award; Onubafruit (Huelva), with the Business Cooperation Award; Raúl Berdonés (Granada), with the Entrepreneur Award; Trops (Málaga), with the Environmental Management Award; Biotronic (Granada), with the Innovative Company Award; Pilar Martínez-Cosentino (Almería), with the Andalusian Executive Award; Mariscos Castellar – Castellar (Jaén), with the Internationalization Award; Ebro Foods, with the Bet on Andalusia Award; 5G Pilots, with the Public-Private Cooperation Award; the Project Manager initiative of the Andalusian Government with the Public Initiative Award, and Tío Pepe (González Byass) – Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), with the Andalusian Brand Award.