Beyond the noise generated by the conflict between Chumel Torres and Tenoch Huerta on social networks, what we must put on the table of public opinion is racism as a structural problem that has been made invisible through that historical narrative that, confusingly, we call miscegenation.

And is that really what a mestizo is? What does a mestizo look like? What are the parameters to define who is mestizo and who is not? Because if we base ourselves on the basic premise that we have been taught from an early age in schools – that mestizos are all of us who live in this country – then Chumel and Tenoch, both, are. But then why does discrimination weigh more heavily on the side of those with darker complexions? Something is wrong and it is necessary to subject it to reflection.

That Mexico is a racist country is even a proven fact. In June 2017, INEGI concluded that 55% of respondents accepted that they insult or discriminate against the other because of their skin color. The study also found that brown people have fewer educational opportunities. In the people who self-classified in the survey in the shades of darker skin, a greater educational lag is observed: 28.8% have incomplete primary education. In contrast, people with lighter shades registered higher rates in upper and upper secondary education, with percentages ranging from 29.3 to 44.4%.

Based on these data, it is impossible to deny that racism exists in Mexico. The historian of UNAM, Federico Navarrete, maintains in his essay Alfabeto del racismo Mexicano (2017) that “the drama of the Mexican mestizo is that he never really wanted to be. In his library and in his family tree, in his way of dressing and thinking, he always aspired to acquire all the idealized attributes of western whiteness, associated with modern culture and progress, civilization and good taste, glamor and beauty. The vaunted biológica biological mix ’produced by‘ the bronze race ’was never carried out in the 16th or 19th or 20th centuries.”

Seen in this way, it is understood why in our discussions about skin color, that aspirational element that has been so normalized in our conversations and family relationships always emerges. Because anyone who lives in this country is exposed to comments such as: « she is dark, but she is beautiful », « the race must be improved », « how good that güerito came out » or « the face of an Indian does not go away ». Phrases that are not very far from what comedian Chumel Torres said: « Work harder, Tenoches. »

And no, there is no reverse racism, as it was proclaimed on Twitter last week. Being called “güerito” in the market is not discriminatory. It is not because the whiteness in Mexico is not despised or despised. On the contrary: it is, more than a skin color, an aspiration, an archetype of success. However, falling into arguments is unsuccessful. What is in question is not whether or not racism exists, but how we can combat it through our daily actions. In this sense, social networks are sterile, because they do not promote a rationalized and analytical debate: it is pure verbiage that ends as soon as the hashtag dies.

The fact that the topic has been trending on Twitter for a whole week is a sample of how alive racism is in our society. So alive that there were even people who gave their opinion only to deny that this is a major problem. Because it is one thing for CONAPRED to exist and the decision to separate Chumel Torres from the discussion forum has been made, and quite another for us to stop reproducing racist practices in daily life. The fact that a network like HBO has separated Chumel from its program is nothing more than a show of consistency: a few days ago, the company also announced that it would expel from its catalog Gone with the Wind, the 1939 film that pejoratively displays a black worker.

However, let’s not be confused. They are completely different things. Gone with the wind is the reflection of a time, that of the 1930s, when racism was tolerated and even institutionally promoted in the United States. But the Chumel Torres program is done in 2020, when racial discrimination is already considered a despicable anachronism.

I propose, beyond expressing our opinions on networks, that we open the debate between our friends and our families, where the seed of racism has been entrenched for many years. Networks are sometimes our little bubbles where we argue with people similar to us. The point is to open the debate to those who disagree with our opinions: that is democracy.

