Where did the money go? How are we spending it and where? This is important to know today more than ever. Because the dynamics of the flow of money is following very different paths. In all segments. In all minds and in many different ways.

How is it being spent at home and in confined areas?

From women, men, children and those who work, to providers, the family is buying differently. Online shopping services like Amazon or Mercado Libre are exploding. In just three months of confinement in LATAM and Spain, we already got used to buying almost anything on digital shelves. From toys or board games to entertain children, to certain cleaning products or for sexual games. For example, in Amazon, Spain, dildos or dildos have been exhausted for two months from virtual shelves. There are many atypical consumer behaviors that are happening every second in this new order. Wake up manufacturer or brand, everyone is buying things out there and many are not buying from you. They are buying from your competition because even under any circumstances we have to continue being productive and continue consuming.

Is offline finished and everything will be online?

No way. Never. Not at all. No. What happens is that it is tinged by readjusting experiences in another way. In a new order. Offline experiences, such as vacations, food, beaches or tourist destinations, are on the rise. They are quoted more and only those who know how to sell them well. They will earn more by giving a different service or experience. Recovery will be gradual. As long as there is no vaccine, it will be so. Slowly. The online-offline adotta balance will be more powerful.

How do we keep up? How do we continue?

One day at a time. A problem and a challenge at the same time. Step by Step. The first thing is to observe rigorously what is happening. Perhaps with in-depth remote interviews and with the help of digital panels. Many are currently looking for solutions on the Internet. Many are buying what they will always buy online.

Many will change their habits for reflection and pandemic thoughts. Many customers and year will be the same again.

It is essential to lick the wounds, recover and see why it is really worth continuing to fight. Indispensable to be self-critical not to add to the polarization and not to blame anyone if we fall. It is essential to join who with good vibes adds to our same causes and interests. Turn the page and actually forget the grudges. Vacuum a flower and blow out a candle.

Focus on what the new markets will become. Vibration heals with passion to find the real new markets. Temperance and toughness of entrepreneur and soul.

