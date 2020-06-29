What happened to Luis Miguel’s mother? What happened to Charlie Sheen? What happened to Vanilla Ice or MC Hammer? These answers live in an uncertain world, but the question we have to answer today is: What the hell happened to Savage Garden? What happened to the creators of “Truly Madly Deeply” that made us feel a little bit of everything in the 90s?

Savage Garden needs no introduction but rather needs an explanation of what happened to them. Why would a band with two albums (their 1997 self-titled debut and 1999 Affirmation) and more than 20 million copies coming overnight decide to hang up their instruments and look for something else? Where are they? To answer this we have to go back to 2001, the year in which Savage Garden announced its separation.

Separation

Let’s make the short story because it is likely that many already know the story. At the end of the last century Darren Hayes (voice) and Daniel Jones (piano, guitar, synthesizer) were coming off having two number one albums and a successful world tour. Something that affected them differently. Hayes found his hometown while Jones hated everything to do with stardom. Their plans went their separate ways.

Their premature separation was a heavy blow to fans and the industry. Jones was the one who started the separation process but Hayes was actually the first to formally announce it. He told Australian journalists: “That’s it, Savage Garden is over” during interviews in 2001.

Although this was what he wanted, Jones found out through his father, who saw a television report of Hayes’ statement. They had an awkward phone call, in which Hayes “very apologized”, A press conference was held and the Savage Garden ceased to exist.

“It just isn’t for everyone,” Jones said of musical fame. “And you won’t know until you do. The only thing I never wanted Darren to think was that he was personal against him. My decision to stay away from the spotlight was directed at no one but myself and my own happiness. Years later, I don’t miss that lifestyle. “

“The thing about a band is that it really is a marriage,” Hayes said. “In our case we had a marriage that ended in divorce. People don’t get married by accident and they don’t get divorced by accident. There are reasons why musical relationships are magical and those same reasons are sometimes why they cannot last ”.

And what happened to them after Savage Garden?

There is:

Initially Hayes believed that he and Jones would continue to write songs together. for his solo career after Savage Garden split, however it soon became clear that this was not going to happen.

Either way, Hayes made a firm decision to continue on his side and in early 2002 launched Spin, a pop disco album that aimed to show itself as a solo artist. As a musical piece Spin was solid and critically welcomed, however, was not well accepted by fans and sold only 118,000 copies in the United States.

In 2004 he tried again with The Tension and the Spark. A twist with darker tones that fared even worse. In 2006 his record label Columbia Records left him. But without lowering his hands the following year he released his third album. A double album of 25 songs that also did not sell.

His life went on and he eventually found his home in Los Angeles. For a few years now Hayes has been embracing his love for comedy, hosting a podcast called He Said He Said with new creative partner Tim Stanton and performing regularly with legendary comedy group The Groundlings.

Hayes recently started sharing videos of his sketches, one of which features music he wrote on YouTube, explaining to his fans on Facebook: “This is what I have been doing for the past three years.”.

Jones:

For his part, after the dissolution of Savage Garden, Jones built his own recording studio and started a record label, Meridien Musik. In this period he propelled a band called Aneiki.

Aneiki’s single “Pleased To Meet You” was the most listened to song on Australian radio in 2002, and for a time it seemed that Jones’ pop radio intelligence was easily transferable. For a brief moment he found a successful spot behind the microphones, but this would not last.

Aneiki disintegrated after just one album. Jones co-wrote a Bachelor Girl song that same year and then completely abandoned the music industry. He married Kathleen de Leon from the Hi-5 children’s group, and moved to Las Vegas to invest real estate.

Will they get together someday?

Not. Things as they are. Both members of Savage Garden have no interest in getting togetherBut most importantly, they know they simply shouldn’t. They are the first to know, intelligently, that this would only ruin a great legacy that to date gives them one or another check. To give Hayes the last word: “We left it in perfect condition.” And that’s how they want it to stay.

“They have told me a lot about a meeting today. I take it as a great compliment when people ask if we will be together again. What they really say is: ‘you changed my life’ ”Heyes said. “I have wonderful memories associated with what I did back then. We were also lucky that people also respected that it ended for a reason. You wouldn’t ask a divorced couple to get back together just because you liked going to the movies with them. “, ended.

For his part Jones has said: “The decision I made at the time is still the right decision for me. The reality is that I never loved the band’s lifestyle or the existence of touring. “.

They are no longer friends 🙁

Although on several occasions both affirmed that they ended up in good conditions and in a strong friendship, The time living their lives has made them stop being friends. Here it must be clarified that it is not a different reason than time and distance. There is more to it than that.

Speaking to Bianca, Mike & Bob at 97.3, Jones said he and Hayes last saw each other a few years ago, at their former manager’s wedding, and “just recognized each other.” “I still love the boy very much. We are simply different people ”Jones said. “There are no irregularities. They are just different directions and different people. We just don’t have a friendship or a working relationship anymore. ”.