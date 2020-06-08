There are those who say that this will never be the same again -The pandemics, that tribe that moves on the basis of fear, the paranoia of getting infected.- And on the other hand, there are those who say that this will happen and that we have overcome many pandemics. May we take a deep breath. That there are many interests on average, a lot of politics and polarized ideologies -We are the plotters, this tribe that has emerged as the new nihilists who do not believe in anything anymore- Regardless of the polarization that is here to stay, which has always been present since 2016 with A lot of strength, that I remember, we have to do something to organize the documents that are important to us or our company. This that we are experiencing is going to give a lot of work and business to lawyers – divorces – and to psychologists and psychiatrists. A wave of very important changes of thought is coming for civil society. And eventually, as more time passes, the stronger the encounter with the new reality will be. We have to be prepared for what is to come.

Today I will focus on lawyers. I don’t hate them, I don’t love them, but you have to always have one around because you never know. I recently had to go to the notary 6 of my friend, Claudio Hernández, to sign a procedure and I loved the service. What captivated me is how this type of legal business and contract services. I adore you. They adjust to reality and context according to their possibilities with a lot of love for their profession. Before leaving and saying goodbye to him, I asked him: And if this is forever, how are they going to do it? “We will always find the shape.” With a strong gaze, awash with temperance, she answered smiling and not being able to squeeze the least and hug us as we always do. He just said goodbye with a warm look. I am sure he will adapt to change. With courage, innovation and youth of mind.

And from that moment a question flooded my mind. What will happen to the lawyers and all the legal procedures if this is not the same as before? Well, they have to change, but how? The answer is legal or law firm automation. Now that they are without so much work and with much to come, with closed courts, they should organize the house. Intelligently digitize everything. Undertake a new service design. Save time, improve productivity, avoid, really safeguard the documentation, encrypt and also avoid the flaws of important contracts that are human errors. If they put the batteries to us, the clients will go where they give us more. Save time and money. Yes, we are sick of COVID, soon very soon, we will be sick of the paperwork. We have little patience left.

I searched everywhere, what is legal automation and found very little in Mexico. Gugulié and gugulié and automation brands such as Back Up Start Up, Business in a box and various applications that are providing that service to many startups, SMEs and entrepreneurs. And the truth, they fell a little short because they are dedicated to scanning documents and organizing them. I needed something more. Something that has a kind of Integrated Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Investigating further I met Vladimir Montes and Critias León who are the founders of Tienda Legal. All legal automation is urgent but they bring an interesting ingredient: Artificial Intelligence. The autonomous organization of digitized documents that organize themselves, automatically and as the most obsessive of obsessive human beings. Like those obsessive compulsives who organize their wardrobe from the lightest colors to the darkest garments. This is a very powerful and differentiating ingredient. If these Mexicans apply this product well and wisely, they will fly high like SpaceX’s Dragon Crew. What next? That the government approves the notary electronic signatures, that everything is much more automated and less cumbersome. That the blockchain (the digital chain of blocks) solves our lives and that our most powerful information is better protected, guarded and always at hand. Critical documentation will also be one of the elements that will not be the same after this. Either we automate ourselves with human intelligence and consistent and logical service or we will end up crazier than we are.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299