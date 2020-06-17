The famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio was in charge of producing the production that comes out in response to the documentary released by Formula 1: Drive to Survive

The Formula E has launched a new attraction for lovers of cars and speed, it’s about ‘And We Go Green‘, A documentary that talks about the category of electric cars and that you can fully enjoy free at YouTube channel of Formula E.

Leonardo Dicaprio, renowned actor and producer of film and television, is also a renowned environmental activist and producer of this documentary on Formula E, a decision he made after dinner with Alejandro Agag, the CEO of the electric car category.

‘And We Go Green’ delves into the world of electric car competition and the trajectory of the pilots who participate in it. It has no episodes and its duration is just over an hour and a half, in addition to focusing mainly on the 2017/2018 season of Formula E.

The management was in charge of Fisher Stevens, winner of an Oscar for the documentary ‘The Cove’ and producer of the Netflix series ‘Tiger King’.

LeonardoÂ DiCaprio appears in ‘And We Go Green‘By asking questions of the viewer and drivers about how they see Formula E, about electric motors and batteries, and about the future of the car in general.

According to the portal Motorpasión, it is also possible to discover curious stories about the careers of the drivers, even addressing the issue of rivalry between Nelson Piquet Jr and Luca Di Grassi, or also the one they keep Vergne with Sam Bird.

Undoubtedly it is a production that at a technical level has high standards of completion, and in the plot, it will be a delicacy for all lovers of auto racing in the Formula E that they cannot be lost for anything in the world and that they can also be viewed for free.

**********

It may interest you.