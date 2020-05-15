When the first images of the new character that Tom Hardy would play were revealed, everyone was very surprised by the change so radical that the actor suffered again. Now, the first reviews of the film have come out and they are not favorable at all, so Josh Trank spoke about criticism of his movie ‘Capone’.

Director Josh Trank’s story is one that promised a lot. Since after his success that nobody saw him come with 2012 Chronicle, everyone thought that Trank would expect nothing more than successes in his career, but the director made the wrong decision of direct one of the worst films ever made in the history of cinema.

Josh Trank was responsible for having been behind the director’s chair of the reboot of ‘Fantastic Four‘, so his name was stained forever, and after receiving pure encouraging messages, his social networks were engulfed with hatred. So Trank’s reputation as a prodigy filmmaker was seemingly forgotten.

However, Trank did return to direct the ‘Capone’ movie, which is played by Tom Hardy. The problem is that the film has received a not very encouraging reaction from those who have already seen the film. So that Josh Trank spoke about those criticisms of ‘Capone’.

“I don’t want to say that I’m not surprised. It was difficult to know what the reactions would be, because from my point of view, I love the film deeply. There is nothing that anyone can tell me about this movie that makes me feel less love for it. The bad reviews of ‘Fantastic Four’, for me, weren’t talking about anything I felt I had a connection to; because it was a lot of things that he had nothing to do with. But with the worst reviews in this movie, they feel like a mirror, but in a way that I’m not ashamed of. I’m not concerned with the Rotten Tomatoes percentage or anything, ”Trank said.

Seeing his response, the 36-year-old Trank denotes being more confident and mature by not spending his energy to deal with criticism. We will have to wait to see how ‘Capone’ fares with the general public, so that a final verdict is given to the film.