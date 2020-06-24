From suspicions of a third world war, a global pandemic, economic crisis and natural disasters, this is 2020

By: Francisco Trejo

1- Qasem Soleimani

Only 3 days after its beginning, the 2020 It was already beginning to be turbulent, because during a January night, General Qasim Soleimani was assassinated by US troops through an air attack on Iran, a historical rival of the U.S.

The Iranian was considered a national hero, however, for the American authorities he was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of people.

Subsequently, an atmosphere of international tension was unleashed, causing fear that a third world war would break out.

Soon after, the Iranian army shot down a Ukrainian plane with 176 passengers. There were no survivors.

2- Fires in Australia

Although the fires started in 2019, they were not eradicated until January 2020.

The devastating fire destroyed 5.8 million hectares, millions of animals died when caught in the flames.

One of the species most affected by this disaster was the Koala, hundreds were rescued with severe burns on their bodies.

3- Pandemic of the new coronavirus

Although the outbreak of this disease started in late 2019, it was not until January 12 that the World Health Organization established that it was a pandemic through a statement identifying the virus as SARS-CoV- two.

The disease caused by this virus is COVID-19, which in some cases leads to fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing. Older adults are the most vulnerable and have the highest mortality rate for this disease.

Because it is highly contagious, hospitals in some countries of the world have become saturated, resulting in thousands of deaths.

4- economic crisis

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities around the world opted for the quarantine measure, which confined millions of people to their homes.

Because non-essential activities were banned, the situation soon led to a global economic crisis.

In MexicoMillions of people were left without income when they became unemployed due to sanitary measures, added to the lack of support from the government. It should be noted that many of these people lack savings and live « up to date ».

It is still unknown how big the consequences will be for the Mexican economy when this contingency comes to an end.

5- The price of oil falls

For the first time in history, the US oil industry traded negative.

In the first instance, the price of oil began to drop as demand in China it started to decline as it reduced its economic activity to face the COVID-19 crisis.

Subsequently, in March the situation worsened after Russia refused to agree to a proposal by Saudi Arabia under OPEC +. This oil conflict between Saudi Arabia and Russia further sunk the value of oil and stocks in the middle east.

Subsequently and in view of the increasing decrease in demand, the so-called ‘black gold’ due to the coronavirus pandemic. In U.S the price dropped so much that it became more expensive to store the oil than its market value.

Despite the severe blow to the oil industry, many Mexicans have benefited somewhat from the decline in the price of gasoline. In the state of Nuevo León, prices of up to 13 pesos per liter were seen in several municipalities of the city, quite cheap considering that before the crisis gasoline sold at more than 21 pesos a liter.

6- Pentagon filters UFO images

The Pentagon, which is the military body responsible for the national security of U.S. It revealed 3 videos confirming enlistments of Unidentified Flying Objects captured by cameras installed on army aircraft during 2004 and 2015.

However, it must be made clear that these videos do not prove the existence of intelligent life of extraterrestrial origin. It only establishes that there are flying objects whose origin is unknown.

7- Tornadoes

In recent months, several tornadoes have caught residents of various areas of Mexico.

However, one of the most striking was the one that occurred last May in the Monterrey metropolitan area. Strong winds and a tornado caused extensive property damage and claimed the life of a woman in an industrial park.

Just a month before, a strong tornado hit the state of Tlaxcala, in which case one person was injured and there was also a lot of material damage.

One could speak of the First Tornado in the history of Mexico #Apodaca which was formed today in Apodaca, Nuevo Leon. It destroyed roads, houses and the death of a person due to this extreme event was reported lamely. pic.twitter.com/H4PnkmbgVj – ?????????????? CHILE (@ EarthquakeChil1) May 9, 2020

8.- The mandarin scooter

The arrival of the so-called « killer hornets » in the United States has become one more factor of concern in the scientific community and trend on the Internet.

Mandarin scooters from Japan, can decapitate bees, destroy entire hives and in some cases cause the death of human beings.

9- 7.5 earthquake in Oaxaca

Just over a week after Cozumel was found a oar fish, which was previously believed to forecast tsunamis and earthquakes, a 7.5-degree earthquake on the Richter scale with an epicenter in Oaxaca, managed to shake the states of Puebla and the State of Mexico.

In Oaxaca, the tremor caused the death of 5 people, a fire at the Pemex refinery in Salina Cruz and caused material damage to the infrastructure, public and private, in addition to several landslides that blocked roads.

Rowing fish:

Earthquake with epicenter in Oaxaca:

25 strong earthquakes have occurred today culminating in a large earthquake in Oaxaca, where the isthmus between the two oceans narrows! First image of Mexico DF pic.twitter.com/hjcUaNuHaw – Tomás A. 0’Rorke (@Bruce_Rambo) June 23, 2020

It should be noted that this modest compilation left out many other cases that make 2020 the most turbulent year that many will experience, however, with all this that has happened, only one question remains, what else will this bring us? 2020 in these 6 months remain?

(With information from Info7, CNN and Infobae)