Although the coronavirus pandemic has delayed various productions, it has also confirmed the date of some projects, among them it was only announced when the filming of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will begin.

James Gunn may be looking to start production on the Marvel movie before ‘The Suicide Squad’ hits theaters.

Originally, it is believed that the film was the one that would start Phase 4 of the MCUThe film was delayed due to a controversy that resulted in Disney firing the project director.

He was eventually reinstated, but by then Gunn had already vowed to write and direct Warner Bros. and DCEU’s ‘The Suicide Squad’, forcing Marvel to wait.

For the filmmaker’s good luck, filming of the DC movie was completed before the closure by the coronavirusSo this couldn’t delay the production of the Marvel movie.

A new FTIA listing revealed when filming for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will begin and where it will take place.

Production of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will begin on February 1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, this will be six months before ‘The Suicide Squad’ hits theaters on August 6, 2021.

The profile also includes a project summary for the Marvel Studios movie, but it does not reveal any pertinent details of the plot, apart from the third installment there will be more adventures of the galactic team.

Gunn said last year when he started shooting “The Suicide Squad” that he will only start working on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” after his previous engagement has finished editing.

Marvel Studios has yet to announce its release date for the box office hit. Normally, production in 2021 would indicate a premiere in 2022, but Marvel already has four movies planned for that year.