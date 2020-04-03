Drafting AN / GS

6 hours ago

Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez asked the federal government to allow the importation of rapid tests to detect Covid-19 in the entity. In a message broadcast on social networks, the state president addressed the undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, to whom he said that “what we cannot accept is that with lies our approach is disqualified. We cannot accept that Mexico continues without measuring the possible contagions as it should. We are acting blind. ” This, after López-Gatell said that there is no rapid test endorsed by any health authority. Before accusing this type of blockade, Alfaro had argued – after which the users demanded to fulfill their promise to carry out rapid tests of Covid-19-, that the company that made them no longer answered them.

Related topics: