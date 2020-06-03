The jury’s deliberations have started today

The ruling of the Princess of Asturias of Sports is next June 16

The fans proclaimed Carlos Sainz in May as the greatest in the history of the World Rally Championship, a recognition that came unexpectedly and sums up the great affection that exists in the motor world for his figure. Carlos is one of the few winners the sport has had this year due to the break caused by the covid-19 crisis. Will 2020 finally be the year of the Princess of Asturias award?

“I couldn’t be happier and more proud of this recognition,” were Carlos’s first words when he learned that the fans had selected him, ahead of nine-time champion Sébastien Loeb, as the best driver in WRC history.

At 58, Carlos has shown that he is fitter than ever. After his success in the Ralies World Cup, with two world champion titles, he has shone in the Dakar and has already accumulated three Tuareg.

However, the fans claim for him the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, an award that has existed since 1987 and recognizes the exemplary nature of the life of an athlete, the fact of having achieved new goals, personal improvement and effort in promotion or dissemination of sports.

Now Carlos is closer to being able to achieve it, because today the Jury has begun with the deliberations, a process that will end on June 16, the date on which it was announced that it will be the ruling of the Princess of Sports Award.

Carlos does not hide the illusion that he would receive the award, but he remembers that if he were not awarded, he would be equally proud of his work as a Spanish athlete and of his achievements.

In January Carlos’s fans already opened a petition to ask for the Princess of Asturias Award and in February, the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation showed their support for the candidacy of the two-time rally champion.

Today all rally fans send a message to the Princess of Asturias Foundation again by highlighting Sainz as the best driver in the history of the WRC. Will it be this year finally?

The Foundation regularly holds its awards ceremony in the second half of October, but deliberations have already begun. We will have to be aware of updates to see if this year yes, if this 2020 Carlos takes it.

