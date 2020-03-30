Who from Telenet, Voo or Proximus offers the best internet speeds in Belgium in 2019? The nPerf barometer allows you to see more clearly

The Belgian nomenclature on the fixed residential Internet market is known. And rather favorable to good connections, all cabled that is our country with the exceptional predominance of coaxial cables that come into our homes. There are obviously the speeds that operators (Proximus, VOO, Telenet, Orange, Scarlet, …) promise, then those that you actually get at home. Several websites allow you to assess the quality of your connection. Ookla’s Speedtest is probably the best known, but the service provided by its counterpart, nPerf, is also widely used. It is precisely nPerf which, this February 24, communicates its annual report for fixed Internet connections in Belgium in 2019. From 94,513 tests carried out over the year, it allows to identify the big winners of the fixed Internet in Belgium .

And the winner is …

Not surprisingly, it is the Internet connections of cable operators that stand out in the ranking. In other words, Telenet and Voo (Orange, which transits through the Voo and Telenet networks, is included in the results of these two ISPs). It is logical: the coaxial cable, in its technological design, allows a higher speed (and not dependent on the distance between the connection point and the terminal) than the copper-colored pairs of Belgacom. Cable, on the other hand, is sensitive to the number of simultaneous connections at a time T: if the whole district downloads at 8 p.m., your speed may suffer.

As a reminder, the VDSL2 of Proximus and Scarlet, whose ancestor is ADSL, is not eligible for the maximum speeds that an Internet connection provided by cable allows to reach. It is for this reason that Proximus promises a maximum of 100 Mbps for downloads where Telenet can go up to 300 Mbps and Voo up to … 400 Mbps on certain offers.

This difference is very clearly expressed in the nPerf figures: Telenet, with an average of 128 Mb / s, is (theoretically) more than 2.7 times faster than Proximus (46.85 Mb / s) in Download file). Voo, with 108 Mb / s, is also very well positioned. Scarlet, which limits most of its sales to 30 Mbps (the Poco offer is more popular than the Loco offer, which goes up to 50 Mbps maximum), is logically below, with 31 Mb / s observed in average on the nPerf platform.

Average download speeds (downlink speed, which occurs when you download a file from the Internet):

In terms of uploads (amount debits, when you download a file on the Internet), same scenario but the match is much more balanced here: Telenet remains ahead, but Proximus double Voo.

Voo takes revenge on latency (ping), where he takes the lead. Latency is, after bit rates, the most important criterion for evaluating the quality of a connection: it quantifies the reaction time between the request to execute an action and its display on the screen. The closer it is to 0, the better.

Finally, a global conclusion: with 79 Mb / s in download and 14 Mb / s in upload, the results confirm the good quality of our residential Internet connections in Belgium.