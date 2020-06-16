No, as much as you want, it will not be normal. Andrés Manuel López Obrador said yesterday that his governability is not in doubt. I differ from that assertion. AMLO has a time bomb in his hands. The country is not doing well wherever you look. And although obviously we are framed in an international context of uncertainty, the actions that Tabasco has taken are far from the governability of which it speaks.

Almost all the rating agencies have lowered their growth forecasts for Mexico. The Inegi reported last April that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 2.4 percent annually in the first quarter, its biggest contraction in 11 years.

But the crisis is not only reflected in the numbers. Out there, in real life, crime knows no quarantines. In the first four months of the year, 11 thousand 535 murders were registered, compared to 11,266 homicides in the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Public Security and Citizen Protection.

One of AMLO’s campaign promises was to reduce violence by organized crime groups. The results are not yet seen. Homicides peaked in 2019 and, even during confinement, have continued to skyrocket. And to that should be added the increase in gender violence. According to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, emergency calls made by women have increased by up to 52% during the Sana Distancia Day that the government implemented since last March 15. And here again we witnessed the president’s lack of sensitivity (and common sense), who assured that this information was false.

No wonder AMLO’s disdain for gender equality. Already with the feminist movement we realized that the man who runs the country has zero interest in feminist causes. That same disdain is directly proportional to their habit of continuing to blame previous governments for all the social, economic and cultural crises that Mexico is going through.

In terms of public opinion, López Obrador is going down. From February to May 2020, its popularity fell by 23 points, according to a survey by Enkoll a month ago. It had started with a 67% approval rating and is now at 44%. In networks the war between his followers and his detractors continues, but let us not forget, Twitter is only a sample book, a bubble that does not help us to measure what is really happening in the country. That public opinion is what really matters.

Perhaps most worrying is what will happen in the so-called new normal. The economic recovery will be slow and we do not have a good record with Pemex. Will AMLO become infatuated with his projects or will he give priority to what is urgent today: the recovery of the country? Will he take action to make progress walk hand in hand with social justice or will he continue in his polarizing narrative to continue legitimizing himself as the Juarista who came to save Mexico?

There are many questions and few answers. From my trench, small and medium businesses are in a critical situation. Thousands of businesses have closed due to the pandemic and it is not seen where everything lost can be recovered. The purchasing power of families has decreased considerably and many companies have chosen to restructure their workforce. It will be difficult to energize the country. Time will tell what kind of normality awaits us.

