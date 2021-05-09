And the nationals won … Pedro Sánchez

The result of the 4-M elections in Madrid in favor of the PP are unquestionable and that deserves recognition not only from the candidate Isabel Díaz Ayuso, but also from her campaign team, led from the ‘shadow’ by Miguel Ángel Rodríguez.

On the contrary, the left and especially the PSOE has had the worst result, by far, in the entire history of the Community of Madrid. For the first time, it seems that the campaign has been designed, as well as the entire process, from the list of candidates to the strategy of the messages, from Moncloa. That yes, blaming the poor results on the election night to the PSOE-M. Fortunately, José Manuel Franco has made a generous gesture of dignity and has resigned as head of the party in Madrid, as well as the candidate Ángel Gabilondo who has resigned to collect his deputy certificate. Someday sooner rather than later it will be known who or who have hidden their responsibility more direct.

In this result of the left, it is possible that the most difficult problem, in his analysis, has been the inability to perceive the evidence of many citizens in the face of lack of freedom. In such a complex moment, with the absence of our usual relationships, prolonged confinement, accumulation of frustrations, etc. All of this has led us to a perception of lack of freedom, not as the superior right that ensures the self-determination of people, not even in terms of philosophy, but to a psychological perception with which we have habitually moved, and the right, especially the team of the president of the Community of Madrid, has interpreted it more effectively than the left, who thought, with a lot of common sense, that it was a confrontation between the economy and our health, with the exception of Mónica García, candidate of Más Madrid, who made an effort to explain our health problem and complementary measures, which the voters have also recognized.

The perception of most of the citizens, contrasted with the electoral result, is that in Madrid the strategy of not restricting part of the ability to interact in the terraces and bars, has been identified with greater freedom, especially in comparison with other territories in Spain that, with more restrictive measures, had health problems similar to those of Madrid, if not higher.

To this must be added the strategy, seeing the results, erroneous, of the leader of Podemos Pablo Manuel, engaged in his personal imagination of society, seeing “ghosts” that haunt him everywhere, from journalists, the media, entrepreneurs unworthy for the fact of being such, polarizing attention on the possibility of entering the management of the Community to Vox, “fabricating” a speech, with little credibility for the majority, also in view of the results, of “democracy versus fascism.” Basing everything on tacticism and always waiting for others to make a mistake does not accompany a good strategy.

The dangerous thing is not that Podemos has promoted this tactical movement, the serious thing is that Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE, as many like to say, joined it, changing position from “With this Iglesias I will not (govern)” to “Pablo, we have 12 days to win.” Not to mention the sensitive problem such as taxation, and much more in Madrid, in which while Gabilondo said “I will not touch taxation in Madrid and no one will pay a single euro more” the government of Pedro Sánchez announced at the beginning of the campaign a rise in taxes on companies, patrimony and inheritance. These changes in an electoral process reveal two things: Either you don’t have a strategy or you don’t take into account that you are putting your candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, in the polls as the best valued by voters.

It is evident that from the most visible left, PSOE and Podemos, there has been no capacity to argue the failures in the management of the President of the Community, they have limited themselves to confronting two advertising slogans: “Democracy against fascism” versus “freedom “. Their campaign teams have been some deserted heads of arguments.

It may seem pure intuition, that is accompanied by data as relevant as that the PSOE has transferred 6 seats to the PP and that this grew in votes in areas with high and low incomes. Everything allows us to suggest that these votes, rather than in favor of Díaz Ayuso, are against Pedro Sánchez, who for a long time accepted the direct confrontation with the President of Madrid with the aim of weakening Pablo Casado, without reflecting on what in some At that time Winston Churchill said: “The greatest lesson in life is knowing that even fools are sometimes right.”

There has been a movement of an important part of voters willing to not accept being deceived any longer. It seems that the people of Madrid have been the first to perceive that Sánchez is trying to deceive them on a regular basis with the sole objective of staying in power. At least the results show this in view of the support that those who maintain this approach have aroused. What is surprising is that the socialist militants, habitually critical of their leaders, have compromised with this increasingly frustrating process for them.

The right wing, that is, the PP, is rightly exulting, but it must also reflect on how it has arrived at these results in which a “new Madrid identity” seems to have influenced, something so intangible that the very thing that has been “built” it can disappear as soon as the social situation returns to normal. The identity of Madrid happens, precisely because of something that it has been proud of for hundreds of years: “The city in which no one is a stranger.” To think that Madrid incorporates into its way of understanding the social relationship through “beers” with that subspecies of slogan of “living the Madrilenian style”, pretending that Madrid is Spain within Spain, all this without a propositional program that allows us to carry out an assessment of the commitment that Mrs. Díaz Ayuso will have with the people of Madrid, beyond the fact that when we finish working we can have a few beers. It is complex to accept, with this approach, that what happened in Madrid could drag down the rest of Spain.

We must hope that the important thing is to reflect on the future, to be able to analyze reality, that in a democracy voters always have their reasons to support what seems most appropriate and not to think that opportunism will always accompany them. It’s fundamental have a program based on a strategy that identifies people’s problems with the solutions we want to apply.

Finally, if the left, and especially the PSOE want to regain electoral space, they must have a greater commitment to reality and not attribute their weaknesses to external forces and conspiracies. Pedro Sánchez, self-proclaimed “leader of the bases” has abandoned them. That militancy is certainly much closer to reality, especially than the Moncloa bureaucrats. They simply have to rely, in the case of the PSOE, among other issues, on their ideological bases that claim to be: “A party that addresses complex problems of a changing society like the one we live in, seeking solutions that make effective the principles of: Freedom to that everyone can carry out their personal life project. Equal conditions so that all people can develop their capacities and potentialities and solidarity so that all people have their basic needs assured “.