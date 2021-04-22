And the fourth stimulus check? What are the IRS dates for making plus-up payments, third check and tax refund



Plus-up payments are being delivered weekly, but only for this third check.

Millions of people have already received their third stimulus check, but what about Plus-up payments, rebates, or the possible fourth check? Next, we tell you when you could receive these financial support.

Plus-up payments

Plus-up payments are being delivered weekly, but only for this third check. This means that there will be no additional payments for the first or second check.

If your stimulus check came to you by direct deposit, this is how you should expect to receive your Plus-up payment as well. If the IRS does not have your information on file to make direct deposit, then it may be sent to you as a paper check through traditional mail.

The past Plus-up payments began to be given on April 7, the second round took place on April 14.

Today, April 22, one more batch was shipped that included 700,000 of these Plus-up payments., with a value of nearly $ 1.2 billion.

Third stimulus check

The IRS and the Treasury Department have until December 31 of this year to send all stimulus checks.. However, they have already sent most of this third payment.

This additional time they have will give the agencies the opportunity to process taxpayer taxes.

Today, April 22, the IRS, the US Department of the Treasury, and the Office of Tax Service announced that they are sending nearly 2 million payments in this sixth batch of the third stimulus check.

Tax refund

You should take into account that the IRS sends 9 out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days after you have filed your taxes, according to IRS data. However, if your return requires further review, then it may take longer.

It may also take longer if you submitted your tax returns on paper, rather than digitally.

To find out exactly what shipping status your refund is in, it’s best to use the ‘Where’s my refund?’ Tool.

Fourth stimulus check

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan that was approved in March and includes a $ 1,400 stimulus check, plus an additional $ 300 in weekly unemployment benefits.

The Biden administration is working on providing more support through a package known as the Build Back Better plan. That proposal aims to invest in the country’s power grid, transportation, broadband and water systems, but may not include more stimulus checks.

Despite this, there is a group of legislators who are asking President Biden to include a fourth stimulus check, although this proposal is still in the air and there has been no major progress on it.

