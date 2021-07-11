And the fever remains on the court: the great photo of Lionel Messi and Neymar after the final

This Saturday, with a solitary goal from Ángel Di María, Argentina beat Brazil 0-1 and won its 15th Copa América title. Lionel Messi finally won a title with the Albiceleste team and ended the bad streak he had with his national team.

After the final whistle Neymar was seen destroyed and crying for falling with his team on the biggest stage of Brazilian football. The image of the crack of PSG went around the world; while on the other hand you could see the effervescence and the joy of the Argentines from the hand of the Barcelona star.

They passed the delivery of the medals, recognitions, trophies and the Argentine celebration in the Maracanã court. However, the image that went viral on social networks was that of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Leandro Paredes sitting somewhere on stage talking and maybe chatting about what the match was about.

The fever and the episodes of strong play of the final were left on the playing field. A picture is worth a thousand words and what was seen there was a true sample of fair play, so much so that there was even room for laughter. The one from Barcelona and those from PSG were noticed in a friendly conversation.

With the Albiceleste triumph, the team led by Lionel Scaloni reached its 15th Copa América title, equaling the record held by the Uruguayan team, who were the winners of the oldest tournament in the world in terms of national teams.