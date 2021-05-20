“And the diet for when”, followers of Raúl de Molina criticize him for the giant hamburger and milkshake that he boasted on Instagram



Followers strongly criticize Raúl de Molina for posting a photo with a giant hamburger on Instagram.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg. / Getty Images

The driver of The fat and the skinny, Raul de Molina, you are once again the victim of public scrutiny by posting a photograph to your Instagram, where it appears with a giant burger and a milkshake in the hand. Before the image, part of his followers were relentless and they gave him a shower of strong criticism: “And the diet for when?” Y “You’re already going for 500 pounds“.

“Starts this week South Beach Wine and Food Festival is the most important food and wine festival in the world. I will be the judge of the famous Burger Bash this Friday among many @bobbyflay will be present on the beaches of Miami Beach #sbwff There are several days of meals with the most important chefs in the culinary world “, was the message from” El Gordo “that accompanied the photograph from his giant burger.

It turns out that one of the most spoiled chubby guys on Hispanic television he loves gastronomy, but not because he has extra pounds but because he is fascinated by everything that refers to the art of cooking. He always goes to different and new restaurants to try the chef’s specialties.

The followers of the presenter of Univision They could not hold out and made strong criticisms: “Keep eating, keep you go for 500 pounds“,” Noooooooooooooooooo “,” Rauli are you really going to eat that gigantic hamburger? “,” How sweet, how do you enjoy food!”, “How? you eating hamburgers .. no no no… it’s not good ”,“ Zero diet hahahahahaha ”,“ How horrible !!! poor heart, blocked arteries, too much fat !!! Do not promote something similar “,” He and who does not eat junk “,” Che greedy “,”And the diet pa. when?”And“ Stop eating hahahaha ”.

Despite being harsh remarks, the companion of Lili estefan he ignored them and limited himself to sharing information about the gastronomic festival that will take place in Miami and where the Cuban will participate as a jury.

As much of his followers, he took it in a funny way and even asked him to share the hamburger in question. The truth is that Raúl has always been very open in his fight against being overweight and, although he still has, he eats healthier and even walks daily and has shown this several times on his social networks.

As for the complaints that some famous women have made against him on the program “Gossip No Like”, Raúl has not spoken. Neither has the television plant, nor any partner from the show. Let us remember that they have referred abuses by Raúl de Molina: “…I don’t like that they are showing me my parts intimate, nor that they are touching my body or hitting a man when he does not even ask for my permission, right? …, he assured Graciela Beltran.

