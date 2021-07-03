And the clothes? Kimberly Loaiza looks more than her charm | Instagram

And the clothes? Greater cuteness, Kimberly Loaiza did not reach the fabric for her wardrobe at the Heat Awards; However, this was more than appreciated by his followers, who could see more than his charm in the images.

The Jukilops were filled with emotion that Kim Loaiza and JD Pantoja received awards on the award-winning night; however, the topic of conversation is the exotic wardrobe of this beautiful woman.

The musical artist wasted beauty and more by presenting herself with a purple outfit whose skirt seems to have not been finished making and exposing what was under and under everything, her curves in sight.

Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martínez She complemented her outfit that captured all eyes with a shiny necklace and her fairly simple hair, straight and parted in the middle. Netizens were more than happy to see her on social media like this.

The lunduras were more than happy to see the smile and the dance with which the influencer celebrated her award in Tik Tok, where there was a little spin and everything and they could admire more than her beautiful legs.

It should be noted that on this night, Juan de Dios Pantoja was part of the musical presentations and Kim acted like a fan of her new husband and father of her children Kima and Juanito.

The youtubers took the opportunity to perform some Tik Tok and share photos and stories of the event on their respective social networks. Congratulations!.