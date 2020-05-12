BoxOfficeMojo). In addition, he won four Óscar Awards (Art Direction, Editing, Sound and Special Effects, plus a special award for his achievements in sound effects editing) from eight nominations, including Best Film – a milestone for fantastic cinema. But the most important thing is the mark that it left on the seventh art and on the generation that grew up in the 80s. & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 35 “>In search of the lost ark It is considered not only as one of the best adventure movies, but also as one of the best movies in history, without generic distinction.. The film reimagined television newsletters for the 1980s audience with an action, special effects, fantasy and humor show that carried the unmistakable Spielberg label on every shot. With almost 200 million euros collected only in the United States and 130 in the rest of the world (figures not counting inflation), it rose as the highest grossing film of 1981 and one of the highest grossing films of all time adjusting figures (BoxOfficeMojo). In addition, he won four Óscar Awards (Art Direction, Editing, Sound and Special Effects, plus a special award for his achievements in sound effects editing) from eight nominations, including Best Film – a milestone for fantastic cinema. But the most important thing is the mark it left on the seventh art and the generation that grew up in the 80s.

Empire), In search of the lost ark It remains one of the biggest references in commercial cinema and continues to influence current action and adventure cinema. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 36 “> The film was put to posterity for its irresistible protagonist, its epic soundtrack composed by John Williams and some of the most remembered (and honored) scenes in the cinema: Indy fleeing the giant stone ball after recovering the Idol of Fertility, the phenomenal shooting gag in a confrontation with an enemy with a sword or the shocking scene in the that the villain, Toht (Ronald Lacey), melts his face. Often chosen among the best movies of all time (Empire), In search of the lost ark remains one of the greatest references in commercial cinema and continues to influence current action and adventure cinema.

BoxOfficeMojo), but contrary to the previous one, it generated divided opinions. “data-reactid =” 49 “> After the success of In search of the lost ark, Lucas soon developed the first sequel, which would come only three years later to leave to the jaw-dropping world. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom led us to India, where Indy accepts the mission of finding a powerful mystical stone and helping a small village whose children have disappeared. The film was again a box office hit with more than 300 million euros raised globally (BoxOfficeMojo), but unlike the previous one, generated divided opinions.

BoxOfficeMojo). And although not as good as those of In search of the lost ark, his reviews were more positive and most agreed in pointing the Ford-Connery dynamic as the best of the film. Since then, the film deservedly bears the title of classic like the previous two. “Data-reactid =” 66 “>The third part was conceived as a trilogy ending and a “Sorry” to the fans who had been disappointed by the previous one, and by retaking the style of In search of the lost ark, he managed to close the saga with good marks, becoming the highest grossing film of 1989 worldwide, with 437 million euros collected worldwide (again, without counting inflation ; BoxOfficeMojo). And although not as good as those of In Search of the Lost Ark, their reviews were more positive and most agreed in pointing the Ford-Connery dynamic as the best of the film. Since then, the film deservedly bears the title of classic like the previous two.

BoxOfficeMojo), which already demonstrated the power of eighties nostalgia. However, the reception of the public was very uneven, and over time not only has it not improved, but it has served to officially classify it as the worst of the four. The critics focus above all on the choice of the extraterrestrial theme for the central mystery and the appearance of Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, the lost son of Indy, in a resoundingly unsuccessful attempt to pass the baton to the saga. “Data-reactid = “80”>Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull the box office burst, ranking as the most successful installment in the saga with 728 million euros worldwide (BoxOfficeMojo), which already demonstrated the power of eighties nostalgia. However, the reception of the public was very uneven, and over time not only has it not improved, but it has served to officially classify it as the worst of the four. The critics focus above all on the choice of the extraterrestrial theme for the central mystery and the appearance of Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, the lost son of Indy, in a resoundingly unsuccessful attempt to pass the baton to the saga.

Spielberg would not be in charge of directing it, with James Mangold (Logan) as a substitute. & nbsp;“data-reactid =” 86 “> Following the purchase of Lucasfilm by Disney, it was revealed in 2016 that there were plans to continue the saga with a fifth film. For a time it was believed that the studio would reboot with a new actor (Chris Pratt sounded like an ideal candidate), but by contrast Indiana Jones 5 will have Harrison Ford wielding the whip once again, however production has suffered several delays and the premiere, originally scheduled for 2019, was recently postponed until 2022 due to to the coronavirus crisis. Furthermore, it was announced that first time, Spielberg would not be in charge of directing it, with James Mangold (Logan) as a substitute.