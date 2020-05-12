In a short period of time, ‘Titans’ has become one of DC’s biggest hits, so it could become the series that will end up saving the streaming service of the comic company, since the studio will produce a spinoff of these heroes that will reach the DC Universe platform, with which they hope to gain new subscribers.

It has long been said DC Universe could disappear Due to a lack of original content, since most of his productions can be seen on other platforms like Netflix, however, a new series is about to give him another chance, as the studio plans for the service to remain at least two more years.

Due to its low number of subscribers, it was thought that with the arrival of the new HBO Max platform, DC Universe would disappear permanently, however, a new report from the Bussines Insider site revealed that the company would already be preparing a spinoff of ‘ Titans’ that would come to this streaming service, so the study plan is to continue betting on its platform.

According to the report, ‘Titans’ is becoming the centerpiece of the DC Universe, so this new series is a reflection of the great moment the program is currently going through, however, the spinoff will not be as big as we imagined either, since a member of the studio told Bussines Insider that, “they want to keep it close, but they want keep it small. “

Although it has not yet been revealed which character could have his own series, The universe that ‘Titans’ has created is really great, so the spinoff could be about Sucide Squad, Batman, Wonder Woman, and even Aquaman, characters that could undoubtedly give DC Universe a second wind.

This is how, DC will produce a spinoff of ‘Titans’ And if you give it the same focus that you have given this series, you will surely be able to save DC Universe from disappearance, since if this new production does well, the studio may develop new programs that will further expand the Nightwing and company universe.