That removing advertising from RTVE was a mistake you begin to understand later, Rosa María Mateo, an elegiac, intoned in her last parliamentary confrontation in the Senate. He didn’t say it like that, paraphrasing Gil de Biedma, but it sounded just as melodramatic. To both it is possible to reply the same: now do you realize? Almost all of us discover that life is serious before we get acne, and anyone who knows how to add and subtract knows that if you suddenly cut off a company’s income to ascribe it to the ups and downs of the state’s general budgets, it’s going to be fine. This happens by forgetting the most important question of cultural policy, the one that Josep Pla asked himself when he visited New York and saw all the lights of Manhattan on: « I això, qui ho pago? »

