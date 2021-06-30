And still claimed that it wasn’t red

MEXICO CITY.

In the Sweden-Ukraine, Marcus danielson came in strong before Artem Besedin, which could be one of the worst fouls so far in Euro 2020.

The Swedish defender, who plays for Dalian Pro, forgot the ball at 98 ‘and it was on the left knee of the Ukrainian, leaving his rival lying on the grass of the Hampden Park, from Glasgow.

The central referee, the Italian Daniele orsato, only admonished him, but after a few moments the VAR He called him to review the play. The direct red arrived and Sweden were left with 10 players.

For his part, forward Besedin had to leave due to injury at 100 + 1 ‘.

Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime and will face England next Saturday in the Quarter finals of the Eurocup.

“Everyone in the locker room is happy, except Besedin. We want to dedicate this victory to him. His injury looked really horrible, but I hope it is less serious (than it seemed), “he said. Mykola matviyenko, defense of Ukraine.

