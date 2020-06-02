Ruby Rose’s departure from Arrowverse has caused many DC fans to wonder who will be the next to put on the bat suit and apparently their doubt could have been answered, since they have pointed out that an actress from the ‘Krypton’ series would be the chosen for the role Would Wallis Day be the new Batwoman or will The CW choose Georgina Campbell?

It must be remembered that last month Rose left the production of ‘Batwoman’ in a surprising way, although she did not want to reveal the real reason for this decision, sources close to the series indicated that the celebrity was not happy with the long hours of recording he had for the season including special crossovers.

After this departure, the television network The CW has begun to search for candidates who may be the new heroine of Gotham, however, it seems that the Wikipedia portal has gone ahead, as social network users showed that in the biography of the actress of Wallis day found on that page, it appears that she will be Batwoman.

Soon this data was deleted from Wikipedia, however, netizens were able to take screenshots where it is observed that in the list of projects in which the celebrity worked, the aforementioned show was at the top and next to the name of his character Kate Kane . After this the same actress replied on Twitter: “Oh my god, guys!”

Wallis Day has been featured on television for his work on ‘Hollyoaks’, ‘Between Two Worlds’, ‘Wifey Redux’, ‘Jekyll & Hyde’, but his most important role was Nyssa Vex in the ‘Krypton’ series, which was canceled after two seasons. With this background in the DC universe, the 25-year-old actress knows about the pace of work in a superhero production.

Omfg you guys !!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 – Wallis Day (@wallisday) May 24, 2020

It is not a fact that Wallis Day would be the new Batwoman, However, Wikipedia could be a candidate for the role. At the moment, we must wait for the quarantine to end so that the series returns to its activities and continues in search of its new heroine.