and several injured in shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Eight people were shot to death during a shooting Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the attacker committed suicide, police said.

Miami World / telemundo51

THE SHOOTING OCCURRED NEAR THE AIRPORT

Several other people were injured in the incident near the Indianapolis International Airport, said city police spokeswoman Genae Cook.

At least four people were hospitalized, one of whom had a dire prognosis. Two other wounded were discharged after being treated at the scene of the shooting, Cook added.

The assailant was not immediately identified and investigators were conducting interviews and gathering information. According to Cook, it is too early to determine if the shooter worked at the facility.

Police received notices of shots shortly after 11 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene, officers stumbled upon the scene of an active shooting, Cook said. The suspect later committed suicide.

“We are still trying to find out the exact cause and motive of this incident,” the spokeswoman said.

FedEx explained in a statement that it is collaborating with authorities and is seeking more information about the incident.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those affected, “the statement said.

Relatives of the victims were waiting for news of their loved ones at a hotel in the area. Some said employees are not allowed to have cell phones during their work shift, making it difficult to contact them, WTHR-TV reported.

A live broadcast from local media showed that the parking lot outside the building was cordoned off with police tape.

A witness who said he worked there told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several shots.

“I saw a man with some kind of submachine gun, an automatic rifle, and he was shooting into the air,” Jeremiah Miller said.

Another man told the network that his niece was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car when the shooting began and that she was injured.

“They shot him in the left arm,” Parminder Singh said. “She is fine, now she is in the hospital.”

According to Singh, his niece did not know the shooter.

This was the latest in a series of mass shootings recorded in the country in recent months.

Eight people were killed at massage parlors in metro Atlanta and another 10 were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, last month.

This was the third mass shooting of the year in Indianapolis.

Five people, one of them pregnant, were shot dead in January and a man was charged with killing three adults and a minor before kidnapping his daughter during an argument at a house in March.