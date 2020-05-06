Apparently, Superman has lost the place as the banner superhero of DC movies And now this position will be occupied by Batman, since the studio plans to launch several productions around this hero, so in addition to the Matt Reeves film, another one would already be in the works and Daniel Kaluuya would be the next Batman.

Because Warner has failed to get the DCEU off the ground and since the ‘Joker’ movie was a complete success, the studio is considering releasing new solo films of its main characters, with the difference that will be located outside the continuity of the DCEU, which will allow them more freedom in their stories.

Is so in the future we may have several films involving the night knight, Since Todd Phillips has shown interest in introducing Batman within the Jokerverse he has created, actors have already begun to emerge who could embody the hero within this new universe.

Now, Warner Bros and DC are planning to produce a new installment of Batman, Arrowverse style, with the difference that in this story, the character will be played by an actor of color and according to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Daniel Kaluuya is the main option of the studio to personify the new Batman, and the truth is is that the actor meets the profile of the character.

That is why the sources also revealed that the studio is planning to do a casting with the actor to see how it would look in the movie, something that will probably happen once the quarantine is over, so we may soon have a confirmation from Warner Bros and DC about the production of this new movie.

This is how Daniel Kaluuya would be the next Batman And although it is not yet known when this project will start, sources confirmed that DC wants a colored night knight to have his own movie, so they are also planning that a Batman with these characteristics arrive at the DCEU later.