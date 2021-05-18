“And now what do I do for the next ten days?”

Roger Federer, 39 years old and world No. 8, had a 4-3 advantage and served in the third set, but the Spanish Pablo Andújar, 35 years old and no. 75, recovered the ‘break’, chained three consecutive games to end the debut of the Swiss in the Geneva ATP, his return to clay since Roland Garros 2019, his second tournament since the double operation on his right knee in 2020.

“I know my current limits. People expect a lot from me and I also demand a lot from myself. So when I come out of a match and I feel like I could have played a lot better, it’s a weird and disappointing feeling, “said Roger Federer.

You are aware of your long period of inactivity. “I can’t be too hard on myself,” he says. However, he expected more at home, a few more matches before heading to Roland Garros on May 30.

There are many things to discuss with my team

“I have to go through this, talk to my team and we tell each other and now what are we going to do for the next 10 days? Perhaps from the outside they have seen things that I have not seen or felt. There are many things to talk about ”, he anticipated about his work with his compatriot Severin luthi and the croatian Ivan Ljubicic, their coaches.

The goal is grass, I have time ahead

“I expected more yes, although I know where I come from” he acknowledged. “In key moments I have not decided,” he analyzed.

And he stressed that “Roland Garros it is not the goal. The goal is the grass. So I have time ahead ”.