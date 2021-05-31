And now, for the Vuelta

05/30/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Cycling times change and it is the young, and not the ‘old’, who win the great races. Egan bernalAt the age of 24, he already has a Tour and a Giro in his record and now, knowing that he will hardly be recovered from the effort in a Grande Boucle that begins in just 26 days, the winner of the Italian round will give up racing in France to prepare the assault on the Vuelta.

This was confirmed yesterday in Milan after getting off the podium and becoming the second Colombian runner after Nairo Quintana to win the pink race. “I already have a Tour and a Giro and now the most important thing for me is to win the Vuelta because I want to score the big three in my record & rdquor;.

A few years ago a similar reflection would have been impossible for the winner of the Giro who, despite the proximity of the Tour (now much closer than in the past), would go yes or yes to the French round.

It is also true that his team, Ineos, has two riders, Geraint Thomas and Richard Carapaz to aspire to victory in Paris and therefore does not have a feeling of sports suffocation to target their Colombian star regardless of physical form. where you are.

Bernal claimed yesterday with a victory in the Giro, suffered, especially in the last week when his strength failed him a bit, but which has confirmed him as one of the current great stars of cycling, in which the youngest have taken the command, Tadej Pogacar and he are the standard bearers, before some more veteran cyclists with Primoz Roglic at the head.

He won the Italian round, took two stages and also the classification of the under 25s. And he did it supported by a huge team, which protected him when he had doubts, with two assistants standing out above the others; a Colombian, Daniel Martínez, and a Biscayan, Jonathan Castroviejo.

There was a day that Bernal, installed at the University of Bogotá, made a crucial decision in his life. He decided to drop out of journalism studies to try out as a professional cyclist. It is not known if a good informant was lost along the way, but what is certain is that the sport discovered a star. Bernal, apart from the Tour and the Giro, has already won the Tour del Porvenir, the Paris-Nice and the Tour of Switzerland. And that, now that the sponsors look beyond the Champs Elysees in Paris, is extremely important.

“When you win the Tour at 22, you think what you are going to do with your life if you have already achieved the greatest & rdquor;. Bernal did not think twice and went for the ‘pink jersey’. Next season: the red Vuelta jersey, starting in August.