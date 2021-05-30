And now, for the Endesa League

05/31/2021 at 12:11 AM CEST

Barça could not be champion of the Euroleague, after losing to Anadolu Efes. Hence, now the League becomes the main objective in a season that can be closed with a double.

Despite keeping fans away because of the coronavirus pandemic and hHaving missed the Euroleague, Saras Jasikevicius’s team has perjured to close the season with another of the most treasured titles, the Endesa League. The Barça team wants to achieve at least the double, with the Cup, and Endesa League.

This year the Copa del Rey was won, against Madrid (73-88) and at his very home in the WiZink Center, in one of the biggest exhibitions that Barça made this season and that ended with the MVP for one of the most stylist players in the squad, the American Cory Higgins, who contributed no less than 20 points to subdue Pablo Laso’s team and recover the title of King of Cups.

The Euroleague is already history

After the success in the Cup, Barça has focused its efforts on the Euroleague, where it managed to finish in the first position of the regular season. An important success, but it was necessary to finish in the Final Four after overcoming an agonizing tie against Xavi Pascual’s Zenit.

But they overcame it (3-2) and were planted in Cologne with the aim of getting into the final, after another very tight match against Armani Milan (84-82), with final basket again, by Higgins. And the great challenge came in the final, where Anadolu Efes waited, the great favorite and team that had fallen in the last final in 2019 against CSKA.

But Barça missed a Nick Calathes who could not be 100% due to his physical problems and despite the good performance and will of Bolmaro, the final escaped.

Follow the curse

A defeat continuing the curse of the regular season champion in the Euroleague, who has never managed to finish the job in the Final Four.

After escaping the European title and not being able to repeat the feat achieved in 2003, now the challenge as we say the double. Now it is the turn of the Barça de Jasikevicius that must react and remake itself of this European stick becausee will not have time to complain before facing the play-off for the League.

To achieve this new, undoubtedly less ambitious goal, you will have to start with the quarter-finals where an exciting duel against Joventut awaits you. who has had time to prepare for this tie. The league title cannot escape to close a positive season.