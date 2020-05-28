Not everyone is overcoming the pandemic in the same way, there are countries where they are already giving the green light to open different public spaces, such as bars, restaurants and museums. And of course they could not leave out the seventh art, that is why various rooms are opening to be able to enjoy again productions very loved by fans, and within the list are two MCU films will return to the cinema, curiously neither of them is the successful exitos Endgame ’, since it has been re-released a good number of times.

Fortunately, the MCU is full of great productions that could easily measure the influx of public, because it is important to let people know that it is safe to be in a not very large group of people and this opportunity cannot be spent with a new film. As they do need a good number of tickets to be considered a success. Like ‘Black Widow’, which has been delayed to November 6 of this year.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, two MCU films will return to the cinema, but of course they are not the only ones to return, but let’s start with Marvel, they bet on ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Iron Man 3’ in Hong Kong, which will be available from May 28 to June 10. Over the months, more films will be released including the three installments where we see the team reunited: ‘Age of Ultron’, ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’.

Warner Bros. also joins this movement with Christopher Nolan’s trilogy ‘The Dark Knight’ as well as a remastered version of ‘The Matrix’. Too ‘Avatar’, ‘Inception’ and ‘Interstellar’ they will return to theaters in China. And if you thought it ended there, we are still missing the old classics, Japan will bet on ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Bonnie and Clyde’, ‘Ben-Hur’, ‘Westside Story’, ‘Blade Runner’, ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial ’and‘ The Shawshank Redemption ’. So far, nothing is known about this type of film reruns in Mexico and the United States.