The second film in the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, is considered by many, along with ‘Spider-Man 2’, which is one of the best movies of the genre of superheroes. And now, it has been revealed that ‘The Dark Knight’ paid tribute to a classic scene from the ’60s series.

The Batman series was a pop culture phenomenon in the 1960s, and despite being seen as a mockery today, it was very successful at the time. But it wasn’t until Frank Miller’s graphic novels came out, ‘Batman Year One’ or ‘The Dark Knight Returns’As well as the Tim Burton movies and the animated series the character received another focus.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy certainly rests in the category of following the line of a serious and more realistic Batman, but This did not mean that the director could give a little wink in one of his Batman movies..

Everything indicates that the scene of the bank robbery that gives the opening to ‘The Dark Knight’ presents a tribute to the series of the 60s, since the mask that the Joker of Heath Ledger used in the bank robbery, is a clever wink to Cesar Romero’s Joker on the classic Batman television show.

So much was the director’s admiration for the Adam West series, that when Nolan was reflecting on the first ideas for ‘Batman Begins’, he along with the writer, David Goyer, visited the place in Los Angeles, where he was the exterior of the Batcave from the 60s to find some inspiration.

Batman has had many representations within the cinema, and television. But everything indicates that this will not end soon, since a new version is about to arrive from the hand of director Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, which is titled ‘The Batman’ and has an upcoming release date for October 1, 2021.