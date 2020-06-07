After two Spidey movies where Ned Leeds has been a close friend of Peter Parker, it looks like he could be replaced for future installments, as the protagonist is reported to have another partner, who will be a Marvel superhero. Will Daredevil be the arachnid’s next ally or would Human Torch be Spider-Man’s new best friend?

One of the reasons they could replace Ned as the hero’s “best friend,” ands because he could become Hobgoblin, the new villain of the next sequel, according to the theory created by Jacob Batalon himself, an actor who plays Leeds.

If true, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) would have to find a new comrade for Parker and according to information from the We Got This Covered portal, Human Torch would be Spider-Man’s new best friend in the near future of the franchise.

The source points out that on a mission the two will cross their paths, although at first both will not get along with time they will become inseparable; This would not be the first time that a friendship between these two superheroes is shown, since both in the comics and in some series they maintain a strong relationship, they even live together and go to the same high school.

Unfortunately, it is not explained if it will be part of the third part, since the arrival of Fantastic Four to the MCU does not have a specific date, some media indicate that his first appearance would be in ‘Ant-Man 3’, while others in ‘Captain Marvel 2’, so it is not certain, not even its cast, that John Krasinski seems to be willing to impersonate Reed Richards, leader of the group.

At the moment, we have to wait for the premiere of ‘Spider-Man 3’, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, so now it will be on November 5, 2021.