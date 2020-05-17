Supplier, already agreed, would dress Cruz-Maltino from this month of May, but the launch of the layette was postponed due to the stoppage of football in Brazil

In its last period of glory, between the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2001s, Vasco dressed up as the sports equipment supplier already agreed to be the next: Kappa, whose negotiation to replace Diadora came from the end last year and it was made official last February. But when will Cruz-Maltino have new clothes?

Kappa had great visibility in the period of Vasco success between 1997 and 2001 (Acervo Lance!)

Photo: Lance!

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the course of many things around the world, and in the relationship between the future supplier and the cross-Maltese club. O THROW! found that, unlike other clubs, which have launched new layettes, Vasco’s should stay for when the Brazilian Championship is near – which is still unpredictable.

When the ball rolls again, with the end of the São Januário team’s participation in the Carioca Championship, Leandro Castan, Talles Magno and company will continue wearing Diadora. That is the trend. Even by the existing contract with Diadora, until the end of the State. The agreement with Kappa, signed until April 2022, would start in May. But there was a new coronavirus on the way.

The new uniforms are already made by Kappa, which keeps the line confidential. The launch date is still being evaluated with the club, considering the circumstances mentioned above.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga